William Morris Endeavor (WME) Eyes India as the Next Global Concert Powerhouse

New Delhi [India], March 8: With the live music industry poised for an unprecedented boom, William Morris Endeavor (WME) is setting its sights on India as the next major market for global concert tours and emerging talent. Kirk Sommer, Global Co-Head of Music at WME, predicts that India will soon become one of the largest experiential markets, both for international artists seeking new audiences and for Indian artists rising to global superstardom.

With over 1.4 billion people, 50% under 25, and over a trillion music streams in 2023, India is experiencing explosive growth in music consumption, sponsorships, and ticket sales. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore are already hosting large-scale events, with Lollapalooza Mumbai leading the charge. Expanding infrastructure, corporate sponsorships, and rising investor interest are further strengthening India's concert ecosystem.

WME, a global leader in entertainment, has facilitated tours for Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and The Strokes in India and is now committed to propelling Indian artists onto the world stage. Leveraging streaming data and live performance insights, the agency aims to position Indian talent alongside Latin, K-Pop, and J-Pop stars on the global circuit.

"India's music revolution is just beginning," says Sommer. "As infrastructure improves and audiences grow, the country will become a must-visit destination for global artists while also producing international superstars of its own."

With strategic investments and industry expertise, WME is set to transform India into a dominant force in the global live music landscape.

