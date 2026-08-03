Willie Walsh assumes charge as IndiGo CEO

Willie Walsh on Monday took charge as the CEO of the country’s largest airlines, IndiGo.

Advertisement

Having served as CEO of British Airways (2005-2011) and of International Airlines Group (2011-2020), Walsh will lead the airline’s next era of growth and global ambition.

Advertisement

Bringing over four decades of global aviation leadership experience, Walsh will work closely with the Board and the management team to build on IndiGo’s strong operational foundations while advancing its strategic ambitions and creating long-term value for customers, shareholders, and all other stakeholders.

Advertisement

Welcoming Walsh to the organisation, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said, “As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to continued development of the Indian aviation sector.”

Walsh, said, “IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself among the largest airlines in the world in a short span. With India becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo. I look forward to working with the IndiGo team to build on the airline’s success and take it to greater heights globally.”

Advertisement

Walsh is widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most accomplished, respected and influential leaders.

Renowned for his pragmatic and resolute management, he has successfully led major airlines through growth, transformation and complex operating environments.

As CEO, Walsh will lead the airline’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience. He will work closely with the Board and the leadership team to guide IndiGo through its next stage of growth, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.