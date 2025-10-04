Win Gold Every Hour - SGFX Brings Back Flagship "Gold Rush" Campaign at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

BusinessWire India

Port Louis [Mauritius]/ Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: SGFX, the flagship brand of Spectra Global LTD, is once again making waves in the trading community with the return of its most celebrated initiative - the "Gold Rush" campaign. At the upcoming Forex Expo Dubai 2025, scheduled for 6th and 7th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (WTC), SGFX will be giving visitors the chance to win a genuine Gold Coin every single hour at its Booth No. 44.

The "Gold Rush" has become a trademark feature of SGFX's expo appearances, having already turned heads at international industry gatherings such as the iFX Expo. With every edition, the campaign has attracted massive footfall and excitement, making SGFX one of the most talked-about exhibitors. The 2025 Dubai edition is expected to be the largest and most ambitious rollout yet, ensuring that the buzz around SGFX continues to grow.

A Campaign Beyond Giveaways

Every hour, lucky visitors will walk away with a real gold coin, reinforcing SGFX's reputation for delivering experiences that go beyond traditional marketing.

"The Gold Rush is more than just a giveaway. It's our way of saying thank you to the trading community while highlighting SGFX's commitment to trust, value, and long-term relationships," said Mr. Sid G, Official Representative of Spectra Global Financial Markets LLC.

Gold, as a symbol of trust and reliability, perfectly mirrors SGFX's brand philosophy: providing traders with fast withdrawals, smarter trades, world-class infrastructure, and AI-driven insights.

In addition to the Gold Rush for visitors, Introducing Brokers (IBs) will also have the chance to take part in the exclusive IB Gold Legend campaign, where top-performing partners can earn up to 1KG of gold. This initiative is being hailed as one of the biggest-ever gold giveaway campaigns in the history of the forex industry, designed to reward IBs for their growth, loyalty, and performance with SGFX.

While the Gold Rush and IB Gold Legend campaigns are set to draw unprecedented attention, SGFX will also use the expo to showcase its cutting-edge trading platform, discuss partnership opportunities, and share its future roadmap across MENA, Asia, and global markets. Visitors will experience firsthand how SGFX combines innovation with reliability, making it a trusted choice for traders and affiliates worldwide.

Event Details

- Event: Forex Expo Dubai 2025

- Dates: 6th & 7th October 2025

- Location: World Trade Centre, Dubai

- SGFX Booth: No. 44

For more details, visit www.SGFX.com or follow SGFX on social media for live updates during the event.

