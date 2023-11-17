Windfall tax on crude oil, diesel exports slashed

PTI

New Delhi, November 16

The government on Thursday cut the windfall profit tax on crude oil produced in the country and on exports of diesel in line with softening international oil prices. The tax on domestically produced crude oil has been reduced to Rs 6,300 per tonne from Rs 9,800 per tonne, according to an official notification. The levy on the export of diesel was reduced to Re 1 per litre from Rs 2 per litre.