Wings India 2026 event set to be held in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Wings India 2026, Asia's premier civil aviation gathering, will take place from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the four-day event is poised to attract global leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the aviation ecosystem.

Under the theme "Indian Aviation: Paving the Future - From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation, and Safety to Sustainability," Wings India 2026 will serve as a vital platform for discussing emerging trends, forging partnerships, and showcasing India's growing stature in global aviation.

The event will feature a comprehensive programme including an international exhibition, static aircraft displays, air shows and flying demonstrations, high-level conferences, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an awards ceremony recognising excellence in civil aviation, cultural programmes and an aviation job fair connecting young professionals with industry leaders. Major announcements, MoUs, and investment discussions are also expected.

Wings India 2026 is witnessing unprecedented global engagement, with ministerial-level delegations already confirmed from Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, Trinidad and Tobago, Cambodia, and Russia. Singapore will participate at the secretary level, with organisers anticipating delegations from more than 25 countries in total, as per an official statement.

Prominent global CEOs will lead discussions at the Global CEO's Forum: Antonoaldo Neves (Group CEO, Etihad Airways), Chai Eamsiri (CEO, Thai Airways), Francisco Gomes Neto (CEO, Embraer), Arjan Meijer (President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation), Pieter Elbers (CEO, IndiGo), Campbell Wilson (CEO & MD, Air India), and Christoph Schnellmann (CEO, Noida International Airport).

Leading manufacturers, airlines, and service providers have confirmed participation, including Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, HAL, Dassault, Bell Textron, ATR, Pilatus, De Havilland, Tecnam Aircraft, Diamond Aircraft, RTX, Rolls-Royce, United Aircraft Corporation, CSIR-NAL, GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Thales. Major airport operators and airlines such as GMR Group, Adani Airports, Etihad Airways, Thai Airways, Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air will also feature prominently.

Exhibitors and chalets will showcase cutting-edge technologies and capabilities from both international and domestic players.

The event will highlight India's rapid airport infrastructure modernisation, cost-competitive airline and MRO operations, successful regional connectivity through the UDAN scheme, and a large skilled workforce. States including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Telangana will actively participate to showcase investment opportunities and aviation-led development, the statement said.

Organisers emphasised that Wings India 2026 will drive collaboration on sustainable aviation solutions, advanced air mobility, digital transformation, indigenisation, and skill development while nurturing innovation among startups and the next generation of aviation professionals.

Wings India continues to strengthen India's position as a global aviation hub, a spokesperson said. This edition will foster meaningful partnerships, showcase technological advancements, and chart a sustainable and inclusive future for the sector worldwide.

With its blend of business networking, policy dialogue, and technological showcases, Wings India 2026 is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future trajectory of civil aviation in India and beyond. (ANI)

