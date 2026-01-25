New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Hyderabad is set to become the centre of global aviation as Wings India 2026, a key civil aviation event, takes place from 28-31 January 2026 at Begumpet Airport.

Organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the four-day mega event will showcase India's rapid ascent as one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

The event will be formally launched by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in the presence of senior dignitaries from India and abroad.

The launch will mark the beginning of a landmark global aviation gathering highlighting India's transformation into a major hub for connectivity, manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainability.

Anchored around the theme "Indian Aviation: Paving the Future - From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability," Wings India 2026 will underline the role of aviation as a key driver of economic growth, regional development and global integration.

Over the last decade, India's civil aviation sector has witnessed unprecedented expansion. Passenger traffic has grown multi-fold, placing India among the world's top aviation markets, while record-breaking aircraft orders have positioned the country as one of the largest future aircraft markets globally.

Airport infrastructure in India has expanded rapidly through new greenfield airports, modernised terminals and enhanced regional connectivity under initiatives such as UDAN. India is also emerging as a strong hub for MRO, pilot training, aerospace manufacturing, cargo logistics and advanced air mobility, alongside a major push towards sustainable aviation solutions.

Wings India 2026 will feature a world-class international exhibition, static aircraft displays and aerobatic flying shows, a high-level global aviation conference, a Ministerial Plenary and Global CEOs Forum, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an Aviation Job Fair, a Student Innovation Competition, a prestigious Awards Ceremony and vibrant cultural programmes, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The event is expected to see strong global and domestic participation, with ministerial-level delegations from 20 countries, active involvement of Indian states, and confirmed participation from leading global and domestic players including Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, HAL, Dassault, Bell Textron, ATR, Pilatus, De Havilland, RTX, Rolls-Royce, United Aircraft Corporation, CSIR-NAL, along with GMR, Adani, Noida International Airport, Etihad Airways, Thai Airways, Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have confirmed participation, the civil aviation ministry said.

Global CEOs from top airlines, airports and OEMs are expected to attend, underlining India's growing strategic importance in global aviation.

A key highlight will be spectacular air shows, including performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force and the Mark Jefferies Aerobatic Team, along with static and flying aircraft displays.

The international conference will host 13 thematic sessions covering areas such as airports and infrastructure, aircraft leasing, MRO, air cargo, sustainable aviation fuel, advanced air mobility, drones, skilling and women in aviation.

With over 150 exhibitors, 7,500 business visitors, one lakh general visitors, more than 200 foreign delegates, over 500 B2B and B2G meetings and aircraft displays exceeding 31 aircraft, Wings India 2026 is set to be a defining moment for India and the global aviation community, charting the future trajectory of civil aviation worldwide. (ANI)

