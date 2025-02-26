Wings Publication International is thrilled to announce the winners of the prestigious Golden Book Award 2025
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: The organizers of the Golden Book Award Function 2025 are proud to announce the successful culmination of this year's grand celebration, dedicated exclusively to honoring literary excellence. Held in the vibrant city of Pune, India, the event was a remarkable tribute to the written word.
The ceremony celebrated distinguished authors whose exceptional works have profoundly enriched the world of literature. More than just recognizing outstanding literary achievements, the Golden Book Award Function 2025 served as a powerful source of inspiration, encouraging a new generation of writers and readers to embrace the transformative magic of storytelling.
Adding prestige to the occasion, the event was graced by Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning Bollywood actor and renowned motivational speaker, whose presence made the celebration truly unforgettable.
Renowned Jury of the Golden Book of Awards:
Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.
Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.
Mr. Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and founder of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.
Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognise these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature."
The winners of the Golden Book Awards 2025 are: -
Alia Bhatt - Ed Finds a Home
Ashutosh Rana - Maun Muskaan Ki Maar
Shashi Tharoor - Wonderland of Words
Gulzar: Baal-o-Paar
Ruskin Bond - The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer
Prajakta Koli - Too Good to Be True
Radhakrishnan Pillai - Chanakya's 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals
K P Singh, Aparna Jain - Why the Heck Not? Blueprints for Success from the Man Who Built DLF
Patrick King - The Science of Attraction
Varun Mayya, Achina Sirohi Mayya - The Content Creator Handbook
Shivangi Desai - Holistic Health
Amit Bagaria - Spies, Lies and Red Tape
Anukriti Ashok - When the Hummingbird Sings
Aqib Shaick - The Musing of Stars and Dust
Avanti Desai - Just Like Therapy: Your DIY Guide to a Happier You
Dilip Yadav - Nau Stree - Tyag Sahas Aur Safalta Ki Kahaniyan
Dr. Debi Prasad Acharjya - Epic Journey from Mediocrity to Greatness
Gayatri Mahajan - Doctor vs Mental Doctor Dost Trilogy
Hiranya Borah - Mula Gabharu: A Story of Extreme Valour and Patriotism
Kanisetty Laksmi Harika - Eshwari
Kshipra Morekar - Gene Surgery
Dr. Manjula Rajan - Verses from Life
Pankaj Kumar - Don't Love a Beautiful Woman
Prakash Rambhat Thalya - Pause and Reflect to Transform
Dr. Pratibha. V. Dave - You are the Conqueror
Premlatha Singh Patel - A Housewife Dating
Puneet Sikka - Take No. 2020
Raj - Inside Running Minds
Rajesh Takyar - Inventing Dreams
Ruchi Chandra Varma - Treading around Love...
Sandeep Mehra - The New Road to Kailash
Dr. Satya Prakash Sethy - Samayara Arapari
Sharan Kulkarni - +ROI Decoder
Swanand Samudra - Money Matters
Tarun Saini - Symphony in Monotomy
Yadnesh Chavan - Swipe Right on Stocks
Wings Publication International extends its heartfelt congratulations to this year's winners and look forward to celebrating their continued success in the years to come.
As Asia's fastest-growing publishing powerhouse, Wings Publication boasts a strong presence with offices in the UAE and India, along with partner locations in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. Dedicated to empowering first-time authors, it helps transform their works into internationally recognized publications through its esteemed collaboration with the International Authors' Association.
For detailed information, please visit: https://www.goldenbookawards2025.com/
