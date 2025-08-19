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Home / Business / Winners Institute Donates ₹12.44 Lakh to Support Families of Martyrs on Independence Day

Winners Institute Donates ₹12.44 Lakh to Support Families of Martyrs on Independence Day

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PTI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
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Indore, 18th August 2025 – Winners Institute Indore, a leading coaching institute for government and competitive exams, marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a historic gesture of gratitude. The institute announced a contribution of ₹12,44,818 towards the welfare of martyrs’ families — a noble initiative reflecting its commitment to honor the supreme sacrifices of soldiers and support their families with dignity, education, and care. This initiative has a special story. In June 2025, 6,289 students enrolled in Aditya Sir’s Special Calculation Batch, a unique course priced at just ₹99 to ensure maximum participation. From this campaign, the institute raised ₹6,22,409. True to his word, Aditya Sir — Founder and Mentor of The Winners Institute — matched the entire amount from his personal contribution, taking the total donation to an impressive ₹12,44,818.

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Sharing his thoughts, Aditya Sir said: “This amount is not just about numbers — it carries the blessings, hopes, and tears of countless families. Every soldier’s family deserves dignity, happiness, and education for their children. Soldiers guard our borders, but their true strength lies in their families. Supporting them is not charity — it is our responsibility. Winners Institute will continue this mission in the future as well.” The institute also expressed deep gratitude to its students, highlighting that each student was not just part of a course, but part of a larger movement of patriotism, respect, and social responsibility.

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About Winners Institute Founded in 2017 by Aditya Patel Sir, Winners Institute Indore has emerged as one of the best coaching institutes in Indore for competitive exams. Headquartered at Vishnupuri Bus Stop, A.B. Road, Indore (Madhya Pradesh – 452001), the institute is recognized for its result-oriented coaching in MPPSC, SSC, MPSI, Banking, Railways, and other government exams.

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With a blend of innovative teaching methods, personal mentorship, and disciplined strategies, Winners Institute has guided thousands of aspirants in Madhya Pradesh to achieve their dream jobs. Beyond academics, the institute strongly upholds its social responsibility, having recently contributed ₹12.44 lakh for the welfare of martyrs’ families.

Today, Winners Institute Indore is not only ranked among the top coaching centers in Indore for MPPSC, SSC, and Banking exams but is also seen as a trusted platform that shapes aspirants into successful professionals and responsible citizens.

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About Aditya Patel Sir Aditya Patel, popularly known as Aditya Sir, is the Founder and Mentor of Winners Institute Indore. With over a decade of experience, he is one of the most respected educators in Madhya Pradesh’s competitive exam coaching industry.

Aditya Sir’s credibility comes from his personal journey of clearing more than 12 prestigious competitive examinations, including: • LIC Administrative Officer (2013) • State Bank of India P.O. (2013) • RBI Grade B Officer (2013) • RBI Assistant (2013) • SEBI Grade A Officer (2012) • National Housing Bank Assistant Manager • SSC CGL (2013) • Dena Bank Specialist Officer (2011) • RRB P.O. (2011) • SBI Clerk (2009) As a dedicated Mathematics faculty, Aditya Sir is known for his ability to simplify complex concepts and make preparation smarter, faster, and more effective. His unique teaching style, motivational guidance, and discipline have empowered lakhs of students across Indore and Madhya Pradesh.

Beyond the classroom, Aditya Sir also mentors other faculty members, ensuring that Winners Institute Indore remains the top choice for aspirants preparing for MPPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, ESB and other government exams. With his leadership, the institute has become a symbol of academic excellence, mentorship, and social contribution.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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