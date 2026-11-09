Winter Skincare Guide by Dermalogy Care: Protecting Your Skin from Dryness and Dehydration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 9: The arrival of winter often brings a familiar set of skin concerns. Dryness, flaking, tightness and chapped lips become more noticeable as temperatures drop and humidity levels decline. Even people who follow a regular skincare routine may find that their usual products no longer provide the same level of comfort. Seasonal changes affect the skin's natural moisture balance, making it important to revisit everyday skincare habits.

With the summer season behind us, however, it's not simply a matter of switching to richer creams. Other factors such as skin barrier health, ingredient selection and personal skin needs are also crucial. Some simple adjustments can help to reduce moisture loss and help to ensure that skin remains comfortable during the colder months.

Why Does Skin Need Extra Care During Winter?

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Cold air tends to have a lower moisture capacity than warm air, which means that you are likely to lose moisture from your skin. Dryness can be exacerbated by indoor heating, hot showers and frequent use of harsh cleansing products which can disrupt the skin's protective barrier.

Signs can be rough texture, visible flaking, tightness and increased sensitivity. It is also important to know the difference between dry versus dehydrated skin. Dryness is the inability to retain natural oils in skin, and dehydrated skin is the inability to retain water in the skin. Both can happen at the same time and choosing products can be a key component in seasonal skin care.

Simple Skincare Adjustments for the Winter Season

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It's not necessarily a complete overhaul of your skin care routine when you change weather. Emphasis should be placed on barrier protection and moisture loss.

Use a mild cleanser: Products with harsh cleaners can be too much even in the middle of winter. A mild formula, with ingredients that help to hydrate the skin, like glycerin, can help get rid of impurities without just eroding the natural oils.

Prioritize moisturisation: Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin can help attract water, while ceramides will help strengthen the barrier. Those suffering from abundant dryness can use more nourishing moisturisers, which should be chosen depending on their skin type.

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Maintain daily sun protection: Sunscreen is a key component of your winter skin care regimen. The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays penetrate cloud cover and reach the skin. Wear a broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher to prevent sun damage.

Be mindful of bathing habits: Too long of a hot bath can exacerbate dryness by stripping away natural oils. Lukewarm water is a better alternative. Moisturising quickly after showering can also prevent moisture loss.

Do not neglect body care: Lips, hands and feet are especially affected by seasonal dryness so don't forget to take care of them. A body moisturiser and lip balm that contains nourishing ingredients will help prevent chapping and roughness, if used regularly.

Dermalogy Care Highlights the Importance of Personalised Skincare

As more and more skin care products are becoming available, the selection can now become more complicated. The active ingredient, formulation and environmental conditions can affect various skin types. What works for one individual doesn't necessarily work for another.

Dermalogy Care is a skin care and health care company that provides products in skin care, hair care, supplements and paediatric health care. It offers well-known skincare companies like Minimalist, CeraVe, Bioderma, Cetaphil and Aveeno, which cover the various normal skincare needs.

The website also has doctor-designed customized skin care sets at a cost of ₹99. The reason of these kits is to let people experiment with various combinations of the products according to their specific skin concerns as well as requirements. The strategy focuses more on the needs of consumers and not on giving them a blanket product recommendation.

This is especially important in the winter months when skin issues can be very different. Some people may dehydrate occasionally, while others may require more attention due to dryness, sensitivity or a compromised skin barrier.

Consistent Care Makes the Difference

Your skin needs care all year round, but may need some changes in the products and habits you use during each season. The basic rules of good skincare are still in effect, gentle cleansing, suitable moisturisation and regular sun protection.

Dryness, redness or irritation that continues should not be ignored. A dermatologist may be able to help uncover some of the causes and figure out the best course of treatment.

Dermalogy Care wants to help people make informed and easy decisions about their skin care by offering a curated selection of skin care products and doctor-led customised products. With increasing awareness of individual skin requirements, routines are increasingly evolving to suitability, consistency and increased product understanding.

Providing the skin with the care it needs this winter can be the difference in keeping skin comfortable, hydrated and healthy.

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