WION announces WION World Conferences — A Global Platform for the Power of Ideas

New Delhi [India], September 11: WION (World Is One News – India’s global news channel) today announced WION World Conferences, a curated series of summits, conferences, conclaves and engagements that will bring together policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, investors, academics, experts and changemakers to examine the issues transforming India and the world.

The initiative comes at a defining moment for the global order. As globalisation faces profound disruption, geopolitical realignments deepen and technology and economic forces redraw traditional boundaries, WION World Conferences will examine these shifts, debate their implications and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

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Built around WION’s core philosophy of ‘World Is One’, the platform will take conversations beyond headlines — bringing global perspectives into dialogue with country specific priorities.

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Its agenda will span AI, sustainability, tourism, defence, diplomacy, global economics, education, technology and the future of work, alongside country-to-country partnerships through high-level keynotes, panel discussions, fireside conversations, closed-door roundtables and strategic networking.

Announcing the initiative, Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said: “WION has been about taking India’s conversations to the world and bringing the world’s conversations to India. WION World Conferences is a natural extension of that mission. The world is changing rapidly, and so are the relationships between countries, economies and people. These platforms will bring together those shaping policy, business and society to engage with the big questions of our time, challenge conventional thinking and explore new possibilities for collaboration.” From a Soft Start to a Global Platform While WION World Conferences is being formally announced today, the platform has already begun taking shape.

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In May 2026, WION made a soft start with the WION Global Innovation and Leadership Summit in Colombo, bringing together leading Sri Lankan business leaders, policymakers and influential voices to examine the future of the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

The discussions highlighted the potential for deeper economic cooperation, with Sri Lankan business leaders calling for a rethink of existing trade dynamics with India, greater market access and deeper economic integration to unlock the full potential of bilateral ties.

The Colombo summit offered an early demonstration of the role WION seeks to play — creating credible spaces where countries and communities can move beyond conventional narratives, openly examine shared challenges and identify opportunities for stronger partnerships.

Building on that momentum, September 2026 will see WION convene focused forums on Tourism, Bond Tokenisation and AI in Education, marking the next phase in the rollout of WION World Conferences.

From India’s Window to the World — to the World’s Window into India WION has established itself as a global-facing news platform connecting India with audiences and conversations across geographies. WION World Conferences takes that proposition from the newsroom to the conference room, creating spaces for international engagement, cross-border dialogue and collaboration.

With engagements spanning India, Asia and Africa, as well as major global platforms such as Davos, the initiative will strengthen WION’s role as a forum for international dialogue.

The conversation will not end when the event does. WION’s television, digital and social platforms will take the ideas and debates from the room to audiences across India and the world, through interviews, explainers, television specials, digital stories, opinion pieces and follow-up programming.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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