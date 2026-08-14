Wipro Seating Solutions Launches Dyān™, a Seating Collection Inspired by Yoga, Mindfulness and Human-Centric Design

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Wipro Seating Solutions, part of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's Commercial and Institutional Business (CIB), announced the launch of Dyān™, a new seating collection inspired by the principles of yoga, mindfulness and conscious living.

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As workplaces and homes increasingly prioritise well-being, flexibility and human-centric design, seating is evolving beyond functionality to support healthier ways of working and living. Rooted in Wipro's philosophy of Innovation for Human Spaces, Dyān™ is designed to encourage natural movement, posture variation and moments of pause, creating more engaging and mindful environments.

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Commenting on the launch, Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Commercial and Institutional Business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "At Wipro CIB, we believe great design begins with understanding how people interact with spaces. With Dyān™, we set out to create a seating collection that encourages movement, supports well-being and responds to the realities of increasingly sedentary lifestyles. Inspired by the principles of yoga and mindful living, the collection combines ergonomic design, organic forms and sustainable materials to create experiences that are both purposeful and deeply human."

The Dyān™ collection comprises four distinct seating solutions designed to support different ways of sitting, moving and engaging with a space. Inspired by the principles of yoga and mindful living - and derived from the Sanskrit word Dhyan, meaning focused awareness and meditation - the collection reflects the ideas of balance, alignment and conscious movement.

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- Eka™ - an active seating chair inspired by the tulip, designed to encourage movement and dynamic sitting.

- Erth™ - a floor-level seating solution inspired by the calla lily, suitable for meditation, stretching and informal activities.

- Matsya™ - a rocking chair inspired by the fluid movement of a whale, promoting relaxation and gentle motion.

- Mudra™ - a swan-inspired chair that blends sculptural aesthetics with ergonomic comfort for informal and collaborative settings.

The collection has been endorsed by Swasti Yoga Center and certified by IndiaErgo, reinforcing its ergonomic credentials. Crafted using 80% recycled material, Dyān™ also reflects Wipro's commitment to sustainable design through durable and environmentally responsible processes.

Further strengthening its design credentials, Dyān™ Erth has been recognised with the Red Dot Design Award 2026 for its integration of ergonomics, well-being and sustainability. The Dyān™ collection is available across Wipro's #MyWiproVerse Experience Centres in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru where customers, architects and designers can experience the collection firsthand.

For product queries, please contact:

Toll Free Number: 1800-22-8222

https://wiproseatingsolutions.com/dyan

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