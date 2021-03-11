Wipro to acquire US-based Rizing Holdings for Rs 4,135 cr

New Delhi, April 26
IT firm Wipro will acquire 100% stake in Rizing Intermediate Holdings for about $540 million (around Rs 4,135 crore) in an all-cash deal to scale up its SAP consulting capabilities, the company said on Tuesday.
US-based Rizing is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Wipro, underscoring the company’s ambitious growth agenda.
“Rizing’s high-touch approach, along with its industry expertise and SAP consulting capabilities in enterprise asset management, consumer industries, and human experience management, will be instrumental in advancing Wipro’s position as a sought-after adviser for clients’ most complex SAP transformations,” Wipro said.
The deal will require anti-trust approvals under the competition laws of the US, Germany and Canada. The transaction is expected to be completed before the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
“Rizing’s complementary consulting capabilities and strong client relationships will significantly boost our existing offering, creating one of the most differentiated SAP services in the marketplace.
“Together, we will be able to expand our presence in high-growth industry sectors,” Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Rizing will operate as ‘Rizing, a Wipro company’, under the leadership of Mike Maiolo.
“With Wipro’s backing, we will be able to enhance the value we deliver to our current clients and bring our differentiated offering to a broader universe of businesses. Combining the two firms will allow us to scale our services and expand our footprint in the market,” Rizing CEO Mike Maolo said. — PTI
All-cash transaction
- The IT major will acquire 100% stake in Rizing Intermediate Holdings in an all-cash deal to scale up its SAP consulting capabilities
- The deal will require anti-trust approvals under the competition laws of the US, Germany and Canada
- The transaction is expected to be completed before the quarter ending June 30, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest