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Home / Business / Wipro's Snuggles to tap rising pet humanisation, says Anil Chugh

Wipro's Snuggles to tap rising pet humanisation, says Anil Chugh

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has entered India's growing pet food market with the launch of its new brand Snuggles, betting on rising pet ownership and the growing trend of treating pets as family members.

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"We are very pleased to announce Wipro's entry into dog pet food category with the brand name Snuggles," Anil Chugh, President, Wipro Foods and CEO, New Product Initiatives, said. "Snuggles is a brand we are bringing in with a lot of innovation and right product at a right price to the consumer."

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Chugh said the product combines kibbles with freeze-dried ingredients and human-grade ingredients, which he described as a first-of-its-kind offering in India. The company aims to encourage pet owners to shift from regular food to packaged pet food.

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"Snuggles, our brand, is a reflection of the category dynamics which are happening, which is humanization, as well as also the love and affection the pet parents are giving towards their pets," Chugh said.

The launch, announced on International Dog Day, marks Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's first entry into a new consumer category since it entered the foods business in 2022. The company has partnered with Thailand-based agri-industrial conglomerate Betagro Group for research and development, technology and manufacturing, while also evaluating local production at one of its nine manufacturing facilities in India.

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He said the broader opportunity could expand significantly over the next five to seven years, supported by urbanisation, lifestyle changes and increasing pet humanisation.

Snuggles has debuted with dry dog food combining kibble with freeze-dried, human-grade chicken chunks. The formulation was developed with veterinarians and global innovation partners and tested on more than 500 dogs across Indian geographies, breeds and climates over 14-15 months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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