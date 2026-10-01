Wisdom Innovation Successfully Hosts All India Business Partners Meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Wisdom Innovation successfully hosted its All India Business Partners Meet at Tivoli Gardens, Delhi, bringing together its business partners and stakeholders from across India.

The event marked an important milestone in the company’s growth journey, with the launch of an exciting range of new products. Mr. Aditya Gupta, Managing Director, and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Director , Wisdom Innovation, unveiled the company’s latest product portfolio, including Fully Automatic Washing Machines, MINI and FarField LED TVs, and the new 2027 range of Air Coolers.

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Wisdom Innovation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of four prominent consumer electronics brands — BUSH, RELIANCE, DIASUN and WESTON. The company continues to strengthen its presence across India, backed by a world-class service network and customer support infrastructure.

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During the event, Mr. Deepak Dengla, COO, Wisdom Innovation, presented the company’s vision and strategic roadmap for 2027, highlighting the organisation’s focus on innovation, product expansion, stronger market presence and long-term growth.

The Business Partners Meet also recognised outstanding performance and contribution. Mr. Sanjay Goel was honoured with the prestigious “Best Sales Person of the Year” award for his exceptional performance and contribution to the organization.

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The event concluded on a positive note, reflecting Wisdom Innovation’s commitment to building strong relationships with its business partners and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth across the Indian market.

About Wisdom Innovation:

Wisdom Innovation is a growing consumer electronics company focused on the manufacturing and marketing of quality products across multiple categories. With a strong brand portfolio, expanding product range and an all-India service network, the company is committed to delivering innovation, reliability and value to customers and business partners.

Visit - www.wisdominnovations.in. or email - marketing@wisdominnovations.in.

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