DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Wisdom Innovation Successfully Hosts All India Business Partners Meet in Delhi

Wisdom Innovation Successfully Hosts All India Business Partners Meet in Delhi

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi: Wisdom Innovation successfully hosted its All India Business Partners Meet at Tivoli Gardens, Delhi, bringing together its business partners and stakeholders from across India.

The event marked an important milestone in the company’s growth journey, with the launch of an exciting range of new products. Mr. Aditya Gupta, Managing Director, and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Director , Wisdom Innovation, unveiled the company’s latest product portfolio, including Fully Automatic Washing Machines, MINI and FarField LED TVs, and the new 2027 range of Air Coolers.

Advertisement

Wisdom Innovation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of four prominent consumer electronics brands — BUSH, RELIANCE, DIASUN and WESTON. The company continues to strengthen its presence across India, backed by a world-class service network and customer support infrastructure.

Advertisement

During the event, Mr. Deepak Dengla, COO, Wisdom Innovation, presented the company’s vision and strategic roadmap for 2027, highlighting the organisation’s focus on innovation, product expansion, stronger market presence and long-term growth.

The Business Partners Meet also recognised outstanding performance and contribution. Mr. Sanjay Goel was honoured with the prestigious “Best Sales Person of the Year” award for his exceptional performance and contribution to the organization.

Advertisement

The event concluded on a positive note, reflecting Wisdom Innovation’s commitment to building strong relationships with its business partners and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth across the Indian market.

About Wisdom Innovation:

Wisdom Innovation is a growing consumer electronics company focused on the manufacturing and marketing of quality products across multiple categories. With a strong brand portfolio, expanding product range and an all-India service network, the company is committed to delivering innovation, reliability and value to customers and business partners.

Visit - www.wisdominnovations.in. or email - marketing@wisdominnovations.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts