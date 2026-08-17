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Home / Business / With Advanced Camera and All-Day Battery Capabilities, boltt Prepares for Ace and Evo Launch

With Advanced Camera and All-Day Battery Capabilities, boltt Prepares for Ace and Evo Launch

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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New Delhi [India], August 17: boltt, the homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, unveiled the camera, Google AI, and battery capabilities of its upcoming smartphones, Ace and Evo. Designed for India's evolving digital lifestyle, both smartphones combine intelligent imaging, smart AI features, and long-lasting battery performance.

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The boltt Ace features a 64MP AI camera, while the Evo comes with a 50MP AI camera, complemented by an 8MP AI selfie camera on both devices. Google AI imaging features, including Face Unblur, help deliver sharp, natural-looking selfies, while AI-powered Night Mode and intelligent scene optimisation enhance photography across different environments.

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Powered by Google Gemini, Ace and Evo offer Circle to Search and Google Lens, enabling users to identify objects, translate text, search for products and access contextual information directly from their screens.

Both smartphones pack a 6000mAh battery designed to deliver all-day power across streaming, gaming, browsing and navigation. The Ace additionally supports 18W fast charging via Type-C, with an 18W charger included in the box. Both devices are engineered to retain over 80% battery health after 500+ charge cycles and feature protection against overcharging, short circuits, voltage fluctuations, and temperature variations. They have also been tested for high-temperature conditions to ensure reliable performance across India's diverse climate.

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The boltt Ace and Evo will launch on 25th August 2026. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming launch.

boltt Ace - www.flipkart.com/boltt-smartphone-coming-soon-ads-at-store

boltt Evo - www.flipkart.com/boltt-evo-coming-soon-ads-store

About boltt

boltt is a homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, built on the trust of over 4 crore users. Created for India's evolving digital lifestyle, the brand brings together deep consumer insight and a consumer-first approach to design and innovation. boltt is focused on delivering dependable, relevant smartphone experiences tailored for modern India.

About Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt is India's No. 1 smartwatch brand and one of the country's leading homegrown consumer technology companies. With a growing ecosystem of connected devices and more than 4 crore users, Fire-Boltt is committed to creating innovative technology products that are accessible, relevant, and designed for Indian consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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