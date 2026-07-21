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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Across industries, the conversation around business performance is changing. While technology and operational excellence continue to shape any organisation's success, new age business leaders are progressively recognising that sustainable performance is ultimately human-driven.

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Unitile (United Access Floors Private Limited. United Office Systems Private Limited & United Acoustics Private Limited) has been recognised among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces™ 2026 - Top 100 (Rank 61), while also being honoured for India's Best Workplaces™ in Cement & Building Materials 2026 and India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026 (Top 30).

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Presented under the Unitile brand, the recognition extends across the organisation's group companies - United Access Floors Private Limited, United Office Systems Private Limited and United Acoustics Private Limited, reflecting a shared culture that transcends individual business verticals. Evaluated as a single organisation, the recognition honours the shared employee experience and workplace culture across the group's businesses.

As workplace culture remains a core driver of innovation, collaboration and long-term success, Unitile's triple recognition from Great Place To Work® India reaffirms its commitment to building a high-trust, people-first organisation.

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For Unitile, India's number 1 raised access floor brand, this recognition validates their philosophy which has helped their growth over the years that exceptional workplace are formed only by a people-first approach. Alongside continuous expansion in sustainable manufacturing excellence and product innovation, the company has remained equally committed in fostering a workplace that allows its employees to voice their ideas, collaborate across departments and grow with the organisation. This approach has shaped a workplace where leadership is accessible, ownership is encouraged and collaboration extends beyond departments.

The recognitions are awarded by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours that drive market-leading business performance, employee retention and innovation. Based on one of the world's most rigorous workplace assessment methodologies, the recognition primarily reflects confidential employee feedback, offering an authentic measure of how people experience their organisation.

Commenting on the achievement, Idris Rajkotwala, Executive Director, Unitile, said, "We are truly humbled to be acknowledged by Great Place To Work® India with these awards. What makes us truly humble is the recognition from our valued employees who have trusted us and dedicated themselves wholeheartedly. We at Unitile believe that the culture of the organization forms the basis for success. When people are respected and empowered, they perform to the best of their abilities."

These latest honours build on Unitile's consistent recognition among India's leading manufacturing workplaces, reaffirms that its culture is grounded in a lasting commitment to its people. As the company strengthens its position in the building materials sector, it remains focused on an environment where people and performance advance together.

About Unitile

With over three decades of industry leadership, Unitile is India's leading raised access flooring brand and a prominent manufacturer of premium building material solutions. Renowned for its engineering excellence, advanced manufacturing capabilities and customer-centric innovation, the company serves a diverse range of sectors including commercial workplaces, data centres, healthcare, education and infrastructure. Guided by a philosophy of continuous innovation and operational excellence, Unitile continues to set benchmarks for quality while fostering a workplace where people remain central to its long-term growth and success.

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