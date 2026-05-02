With Prada, LIDCOM Puts Kolhapuri inspired Indian Craft on Global Fashion Luxury Map

Global luxury house Prada, on Monday launched its Limited Edition Collection of Sandals inspired by the Indian Kolhapuri Chappals, across 40 select Prada stores worldwide and on its e-commerce platform as a part of it’s ‘PRADA Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals’ project. Manufactured in India by artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka — the heartland of traditional Kolhapuri handcraft — the launch marks more than a commercial milestone. “It is a moment of global recognition for a centuries-old Indian craft, and for the institution that has worked for decades to protect, promote and dignify it” said Smt. Prerna Deshbhratar, IAS, Managing Director, of ‘Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation’ — better known as LIDCOM — which was established on 1 May 1974 under the Social Justice Department of Maharashtra, with mandate to protect the dignity and livelihood of Maharashtra’s leather artisan communities.

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One of LIDCOM’s best product, the Kolhapuri chappal is a living tradition — carried, refined and passed down by generations of artisans. Notably, it has received GI tagging in 2009 — a distinction that underscores the scale of LIDCOM’s achievement.

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Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis described the launch as a moment of national pride, – “This global launch Inspired by the Indian Kolhapuri Chappals”is a proud moment for Maharashtra and for India. Born in the hands of Maharashtra’s leather artisan community and protected by LIDCOM, the Kolhapuri chappal is now a global luxury fashion product showcased in 40 Prada stores worldwide. This is Maharashtra showing the world what ‘Made in India’ truly means.” The collaboration extends well beyond the limited-edition collection. As part of the agreement, Prada will fully fund a three-year structured training programme at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the Karnataka Institute of Leather and Fashion Technology (KILT) — building the design and technical skills of artisans whose craft has already proven itself on the world stage. The finest among them will go further: selected for advanced training at Prada's own Academy in Italy.

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As rightly said by Shri. Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance, Maharashtra – “Today, the hard work of our artisans and their traditional craft has received real respect. Kolhapuri chappals are not just footwear — they are the pride of our land. Social justice means giving people strength to stand on their own and honouring their labour”. In his message to the artisans, he added: “This honour — this pride — comes from your hard work, your sweat, and your tradition. We are truly happy that this craft has now reached the world stage. The respect for our people has gone across the world.” Those familiar with the collaboration say the credit for the partnership belongs firmly to LIDCOM — the institutional backbone that identified the opportunity, brokered the conversation, and structured every clause to keep artisan welfare at its core. “There was meticulous planning behind this collaboration. Things were not easy, given the involvement of a global brand like Prada, international laws, and the wider canvas of our global relations. All of this had to be factored into the negotiations — while always keeping in mind the rightful ownership of the intellectual property of generations of our artisans.”— says Dr. Harshadeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Special Assistance The partnership between Prada and LIDCOM crystallised in the months following an online backlash over the Kolhapuri-inspired leather sandals shown at Prada’s Spring 2026 menswear presentation. The collection featured sandals bearing an unmistakable resemblance to the GI-tagged Kolhapuri chappal. Prada issued a statement. Then it did something more meaningful: it sent a delegation to Kolhapur, to LIDCOM's facility, to the hands that had been making this craft long before any runway discovered it.

After several rounds of detailed discussions led by Smt. Deshbhratar, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Prada and LIDCOM at the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai. She subsequently travelled to Italy for further negotiations, paving the way for the collaboration in its current form. As she puts it “This collaboration will enable the sustainable global positioning of our traditional craftsmanship, fostering cross-cultural design dialogue and long-term value for artisans.”The operative phrase is long-term value for artisans — a commitment LIDCOM received from Prada as a non-negotiable condition of the partnership.

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For India’s craft sector, the LIDCOM model offers a powerful lesson: protect the craft, build institutional credibility, negotiate from strength, and keep artisan welfare non-negotiable. This is what makes the partnership meaningful.

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