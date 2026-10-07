With RCS Adoption in India Up 108%, Infobip Launches RCS BusinessOS to Help Operators Scale

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 7: Infobip, the global AI-first cloud communications platform, has launched RCS BusinessOS, an end-to-end operating layer designed to help mobile network operators capture, govern, and monetize accelerating enterprise demand for Rich Communication Services (RCS).

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India’s RCS interactions grew 108% on our platform between H1 2025 and H1 2026, reflecting the rapid rise of richer, more interactive business messaging in one of the world’s largest mobile markets. For operators, the opportunity is clear: brand demand is growing, but scaling RCS sustainably requires the right commercial and operational layer. RCS BusinessOS gives operators that layer, helping them launch, control, monetize, and operate RCS for Business without building the full stack themselves. By integrating technical infrastructure, network governance, and commercial execution into a modular architecture, the solution allows telecom providers to convert rapid volume gains into reliable enterprise revenue.

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RCS BusinessOS structures the entire operator workflow across four core layers:

* Enable: technical enablement, device provisioning, ecosystem integration, onboarding into the RCS ecosystem, and Android and iOS device coverage.

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* Control: network-level visibility, traffic governance, spam and fraud protection, and operational policy management.

* Monetize: flexible monetization, supported by a CPaaS platform for operator use cases and different commercial go-to-market models.

* Operate: managed services, operational support, agent onboarding, and lifecycle execution.

This operational backbone comes at a critical time amid a broader global shift. Juniper Research forecasts that global RCS business messages will exceed 485 billion by 2030, rising from 125 billion in 2026. This 286% rise underscores how India, given its smartphone base and mobile-first consumer behavior, stands to be among the biggest beneficiaries. At the same time, businesses are preparing for the festive shopping season, the country's highest-volume customer engagement period. Across BFSI, retail, and quick commerce, brands are moving beyond basic OTP notifications and transactional alerts toward verified, branded conversational threads. RCS BusinessOS ensures operators can support this seasonal surge smoothly while maintaining stringent spam filtering, sender verification, and carrier-grade traffic quality.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip, said, "Enterprise communication in the region has reached an inflection point where reach alone is no longer enough. Brands in banking, ecommerce, and consumer services want trusted, interactive interactions, and the approaching festive season will push messaging traffic to record levels. The bottleneck for carriers has been operational complexity. RCS BusinessOS solves that by giving operators a production-ready framework to onboard brands quickly, safeguard network hygiene, and turn rich messaging into a long-term revenue engine."

Unlike fragmented market offerings focused on individual components such as an Entitlement Server, messaging infrastructure, or a MaaP management layer, Infobip positions RCS BusinessOS as a complete modular operating model spanning technical enablement, commercial execution, governance, and ongoing operational management.

Infobip has worked with Google on RCS since 2018 and offers RCS connectivity across more than 70 countries, backed by local regulatory expertise and long-standing operator relationships in India. The company has been recognized as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard and has received multiple ROCCO awards for RCS innovation.

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