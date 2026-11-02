YEREVAN, Armenia, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) is underway in Yerevan, Armenia — the first global stocktake of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework since its adoption. At the China Pavilion side event "Cross-Border Symbiosis: Diverse Narratives Inspire Biodiversity Action," hosted by the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (CEEC) on October 29 (local time), the Series of Reports on Biodiversity Conservation by Chinese Enterprises* was officially released, together with Coexistence of All Life – Shanghai Chapter: State Grid's Biodiversity Conservation Practices in a Megacity*. With State Grid Corporation of China ("State Grid") as a case study, the reports present a Chinese solution for power grids and nature thriving side by side.

The reports spotlight State Grid's matrix of three public welfare brands. "Migratory Bird Lifeline" now covers 24 Chinese provinces and over 40 key migratory bird habitats. "Life Nests" has extended standardized management of artificial bird nests to plateau grasslands across six provincial-level regions. "Green Ark" delivers zero-carbon power to remote habitats through wind-solar-storage microgrids and has reached 17 national nature reserves across nine provinces. By embedding biodiversity requirements throughout grid construction and operation, and harnessing nature-based solutions to engage stakeholders, State Grid offers the world a replicable Chinese model for the long-term coexistence of infrastructure and biodiversity.

Advertisement

Case studies shared at the event revealed full-scenario coverage spanning plateaus, wetlands, coastal waters and megacities. In Anhui, "Migratory Bird Lifeline" created a flexible "prevent, protect, guide, renovate" approach, with a three-tier rescue channel that saved and released over 100 Oriental storks. In the Sanjiangyuan region of Qinghai Province, "Life Nests" has installed 6,053 artificial nests, recording more than 3,100 successful nestings and raising the number of bird species in the reserve from 61 to 111. In Jiangsu, "Green Ark" built a dual flagship spanning "land and water," using zero-carbon power to monitor Yancheng's milu deer and Zhenjiang's Yangtze finless porpoise without disturbing them. In Shanghai, the Company wove biodiversity into every stage of megacity grid operations, building a multi-stakeholder network spanning government, research institutions, NGOs and the public — proof that urban energy security and life in all its forms can go hand in hand.

Advertisement

Experts hailed the practices. Tu Ruihe, Vice Chairman of the All-China Environment Federation and former UNEP Representative in China, called the report "high-caliber" — "a success story of turning bird deterrence into bird protection," delivering production, development and conservation all at once. Li Penghui of the CEEC described the brands as "an innovative exploration of multi-stakeholder biodiversity governance." Penildon Silva Filho, Vice President of the Federal University of Bahia and member of the Central Committee of Brazil's Workers' Party, said the practices show how developing countries can pair economic growth with nature. Michael Crook, founder and honorary chairman of the Jane Goodall Environmental and Cultural Exchange Center, called the three brands "far-reaching in value" and encouraged deeper cooperation among businesses, institutions and experts.

About State Grid Corporation of China

Advertisement

State Grid Corporation of China is a state-owned enterprise that builds and operates power grids, delivering safe, reliable and clean electricity while championing biodiversity conservation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)