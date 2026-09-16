Wizz Financial collaborates with City Union Bank to Unveil 'Wizz Voyager', the Ultimate Smart Travel Card

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a major milestone in cross-border financial integration, Wizz Financial's India business, Wizzmoni, and City Union Bank have partnered to launch Wizz Voyager—a next-generation, AI-powered travel card designed to transform how Indian residents navigate international foreign exchange.

Built on Visa's global network, the solution addresses common travel hassles like hidden FX fees, exchange rate fluctuations, and multi-currency account management. Through this joint initiative, Indian travellers gain access to 37 international currencies on a single card, backed by real-time exchange locks and automated spending controls.

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Amir Nagammy, Founder & CEO of Wizz Financial , said: "This strategic partnership with City Union Bank represents a major step forward in uniting modern fintech capabilities with trusted traditional banking infrastructure. By aligning our global expertise with City Union Bank's strong institutional footprint, we are building a more connected financial ecosystem—one that expands opportunities for international travellers and reinforces our commitment to driving high-impact innovation across borders." CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni India, added: "Managing multiple currencies while travelling abroad historically meant dealing with fragmented tools, unpredictable forex margins, and operational friction. Wizz Voyager changes that paradigm completely. With support for 37 currencies—including 5 market exclusives—we are providing an all-in-one financial passport tailored specifically for the modern Indian student, professional, and global explorer." R. Vijay Anandh, MD & CEO, City Union Bank, stated: "As international travel grows, customers are looking for simpler and more convenient ways to manage their money overseas. Our partnership with Wizzmoni brings together our banking capabilities with Wizzmoni's expertise in foreign exchange and travel solutions. The co-branded City Union Bank–Wizz Voyager multi-currency travel card gives travellers greater flexibility in managing multiple currencies, while providing greater transparency and control over their spending abroad. We see this partnership as a step towards making international travel and cross-border payments more seamless for our customers." About Wizz Voyager Card Wizz Voyager is an AI-powered multi-currency prepaid travel card designed for global travelers, including students, professionals, and tourists. Supporting 37 currencies, it delivers a seamless digital forex experience through a feature-rich mobile app with real-time tracking and smart financial controls.

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Built on Wizz Financial's proprietary end-to-end issuing and processing platform, Wizz Voyager is among the few fintech offerings globally with complete control over card issuance and management. Issued in partnership with VISA, it combines global acceptance with next-generation agility, while supporting a wide range of currencies, including several that are rarely available in the Indian market.

About Wizzmoni Wizzmoni Financial Services Ltd is an NBFC and AD-II licensed financial services provider with more than 360 branches across India, offering digital wallet solutions, multi-currency travel cards, foreign exchange, send money abroad services, Gold loan, digital payments, and insurance. Wizzmoni is a flagship brand of Wizz Financial.

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About Wizz Financial Wizz Financial is a neo-banking platform focused on cross-border money movement and lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia and the United States. Combining digital infrastructure with physical service networks, the Group delivers financial services across multiple markets through a hybrid operating model.

About City Union Bank City Union Bank Ltd., the oldest Private Sector Bank in India, was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. The Bank has completed 120+ years of service to the nation. The Bank has Rs 1001 branches spread across the country.

CUB has always been a pioneer in providing advanced technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. Tap, pay & go payments through Key chain and fitness watch, voice-based authentication for logging into Mobile banking, Multi-lingual Voice Chatbot in regional languages, Voice-based UPI123 pay, End-to-End digital loan processing and Nap ID fraud filter layer are the latest innovations in this direction.

www.wizzfinancial.com | www.wizzmoni.com | 1800 102 0555 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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