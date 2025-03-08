New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Women entrepreneurs from various industries have called for concrete steps toward gender equality in the workplace, emphasizing the need for better representation, support, and policies that empower women at all levels.

On International Women's Day, various women entrepreneurs and business leaders shared their views on the challenges women face and the urgent need for action under this year's theme, Accelerate Action.

Shweta Baisla, CFO & Director of Sona Machinery Ltd, highlighted the difficulties women encounter in traditionally male-dominated industries. "International Women's Day is not just a celebration; it is a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender equality. As a woman entrepreneur in the manufacturing sector, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges women face in traditionally male-dominated industries. The theme 'Accelerate Action' resonates deeply with me, as it calls for bold steps toward empowering women at all levels--be it leadership, entrepreneurship, or skilled workforce participation".

Ekta Prakash Sharma, Director and CEO of Humanising Lives, encouraged women to define success on their own terms. "Today, on International Women's Day, let's celebrate the essence of womanhood - YOU. Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. You are the definition of womanhood, in all your complexity, beauty, and strength," she said, urging women to embrace their true selves and celebrate their strength.

Yashna Garg, Founder of Yugap Wellness, pointed out the underrepresentation of women in decision-making roles and its impact on various industries, especially healthcare. She stressed that women's voices need to be heard in policy-making and product development to address issues that affect them directly. "More representation means more empowerment and subsequently more change, and that is how we build a better world for everyone," she said.

The struggles of women entrepreneurs were further highlighted by Jyoti Singh, Founder & CEO of Sparsh Yog, who spoke about overcoming societal expectations and financial hurdles.

" Women are born nurturers which makes them leaders and we need to believe in it. Take the help when you need it and create a strong supportive environment around you," she said.

She advised women entrepreneurs to focus on their goals while maintaining mental well-being through yoga and meditation.

Rani Garg, Director of Zeon Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, emphasized the need for workplace equality. "Equal pay for equal work must be non-negotiable. Organizations must create an environment where menstruation, marriage, and pregnancy are not seen as obstacles," she said.

She called for gender-neutral education, leadership opportunities, and a workplace culture based on empathy.

The women leaders agree that while discussions about gender equality are essential, real change will come from action. They urged businesses, policymakers, and society to accelerate efforts toward inclusivity, equal opportunities, and fair treatment of women in all sectors.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, their message is clear - it is time to move beyond words and take meaningful steps toward a truly equal and inclusive future. (ANI)

