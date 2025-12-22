DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Women, freshers drive India's hiring momentum in 2025: Report

Women, freshers drive India's hiring momentum in 2025: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): India's employment market showed steady resilience in 2025 with over 9 crore job applications received during the year, an estimated 29% year-on-year increase while employers posted 14 lakh jobs, marking a 15% year-on-year increase, said a recent report.

Advertisement

As per Apna.co's India at Work 2025 report, the job applications were driven by higher participation from women and early-career professionals as service-led hiring expanded beyond metros and digital recruitment tools became mainstream.

Advertisement

The job applications were driven by higher participation from women and early-career professionals as service-led hiring expanded beyond metros and digital recruitment tools became mainstream, the report said.

Advertisement

"Women contributed over 3.8 crore applications, registering a 36% year-on-year increase, while fresher application volumes crossed 2.2 crore, growing 10% YoY, reflecting sustained demand for formal, entry-level service roles," the report further said.

Among women applicants, Tier 1 cities accounted for roughly 2 crore applications, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities contributed around 1.8 crore, reflecting nearly 30% growth in emerging markets. Median salaries for women rose by an estimated 22%, aligned with higher entry into finance, administrative and customer experience roles, the report said.

Advertisement

The Periodic Labour Force Survey also showed continued improvement in women's labour force participation as more women transition into roles with structured career pathways.

In terms of job postings, the report said, small and medium businesses recorded 10 lakh job postings in 2025, up an estimated 11% from the previous year.

Hiring was strongest in education and training, healthcare services, retail, financial services and wellness. Cities such as Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Surat and Chandigarh saw notable increases as local enterprises formalised operations and scaled service delivery, it said.

In terms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) penetration, the report said over 73 lakh AI interview sessions with over 1.9 crore AI interview minutes recorded in the said period. Nearly 4 years of recruiter calling time saved as a result of AI adoption in hiring workflows. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts