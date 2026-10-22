Women-led Indian AI startup BharatAI becomes a case study on Harvard’s platform

Built by a husband-wife team on minimal external capital, the startup’s journey is now available to MBA students worldwide through Harvard Business School Publishing.

New Delhi [India], October 22: When Divya Jha and Keshav Jha founded BharatAI Innovations Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in 2023, they had no venture capital, no institutional pedigree and no external funding. Today, the artificial intelligence startup they built — on product discipline, operational frugality and a refusal to raise money before validating the market — is the subject of a business case available to MBA programmes worldwide.

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The case study, titled “BharatAI Innovations: Paving the Way for AI-Powered Lead Management”, has been published by Ivey Publishing, the publishing arm of Ivey Business School at Western University, Canada — one of the world’s leading business case publishers — and is now distributed globally through Harvard Business School Publishing (HBSP), product reference W49823. HBSP is the catalog from which faculty at institutions including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad, Wharton and INSEAD source teaching cases for their students.

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Built on a question nobody was answering

BharatAI’s origins trace to an observation Keshav Jha, the company’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, carried through more than two decades in technology: Indian small and medium enterprises were rarely losing customers to better competitors. They were losing them to poor follow-up on sales enquiries.

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“The problem was never the product or the price. A qualified enquiry would arrive on WhatsApp at 11 at night, and by morning it was buried under thirty other messages. Enqbooks was built so that never happens again.”

— Keshav Jha, Co-Founder & CTO, BharatAI Innovations

Jha began building software in 2002 and also runs KBCD Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a profitable, debt-free car rental technology platform used by more than 250 operators across India, from small fleet owners to established firms, with over Rs 400 crore in annual transaction value flowing through it and a client retention rate of about 95 per cent.

BharatAI’s flagship platform, Enqbooks, provides AI-powered lead management for Indian SMEs. The company has recently extended it with two new products: Vaarto (vaarto.com), a WhatsApp business messaging and automation platform with a knowledge-base-driven chatbot; and LeadNavik (leadnavik.com), an AI-driven lead workflow engine that automates enquiry routing and follow-ups. Together they mark the company’s move towards agentic AI — software that carries a sales enquiry from first message to follow-up with minimal manual effort — built for the way Indian businesses actually sell.

“In the early years, it was just the two of us. Every product we have launched since then carries our team’s fingerprints. This recognition belongs to them as much as to us.”

— Divya Jha, Co-Founder & CEO, BharatAI Innovations

Women-led, recognised, and built on minimal capital

BharatAI Innovations is a women-led startup, with Divya Jha as Chief Executive Officer and its largest shareholder. The company is incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre at Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH), Greater Noida, and is recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under Startup India.

Its funding history is a study in capital efficiency. After operating as a bootstrapped company and reaching operational break-even, BharatAI received Rs 7.5 lakh under the Government of India’s Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). It later raised a modest, undisclosed early-stage investment from an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, at a valuation of about Rs 15 crore. Total external capital raised to date remains under Rs 15 lakh.

In 2025, Keshav Jha also completed the Stanford Seed Spark Program, an initiative of Stanford Graduate School of Business for founders in emerging markets.

“The constraint was also the discipline. When your runway is not funded by someone else’s money, you are forced to build something people will actually pay for. That focus kept us alive — and eventually made the company worth documenting.”

— Divya Jha, Co-Founder & CEO, BharatAI Innovations

A year of academic rigour

The route to Ivey and Harvard’s catalog was neither accidental nor quick. A research team led by Prateek Jain, a professor at BIMTECH, studied the founders’ central strategic question — whether to stay bootstrapped or raise external equity after reaching break-even — over the course of a year, and the manuscript went through several rounds of editorial review before Ivey published it on June 25, 2026. The case is authored by Harsahib Singh, Karanjeet Uppal and Prateek Jain.

“We did not build this company to be in a case study. We built it because we believed the problem was real. Hearing that the decisions we made under real pressure, with very little margin for error, are now material for future business leaders — that is still difficult to put into words.”

— Divya Jha, Co-Founder & CEO, BharatAI Innovations

A signal for India’s grassroots founders

Most Indian companies that appear in global business school cases are large corporations or well-funded startups. A bootstrapped, women-led AI startup from Greater Noida, built on minimal external capital, reaching Harvard’s global distribution network is an uncommon outcome.

It also runs against several assumptions in Indian technology entrepreneurship: that scale needs large capital, that credibility needs pedigree, and that global recognition needs a metropolitan address.

“India has millions of founders building real businesses without venture capital or legacy networks. If our story reaches even a few of them through a classroom somewhere in the world, that matters more to us than the recognition itself.”

— Keshav Jha, Co-Founder & CTO, BharatAI Innovations

The case is available from Ivey Publishing (iveypublishing.ca) and Harvard Business School Publishing (hbsp.harvard.edu/product/W49823-PDF-ENG). More about BharatAI Innovations: thebharatai.co.in.

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