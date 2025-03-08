New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): India's workforce is undergoing a significant transformation, with women playing a crucial role in driving economic progress.

As the nation stands on the brink of a transformative economic shift, inclusivity and opportunity are shaping the future. Women are increasingly making their mark across various sectors, including agriculture, technology, education, services, and manufacturing.

During a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, emphasized India's ambitious goal of achieving 70 per cent female workforce participation by 2047 as a key milestone for Viksit Bharat.

She highlighted the substantial increase in women's labour force participation over the years. According to Ministry of Labour and Employment data:

The work participation rate for women increased from 22 per cent in 2017-18 to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24. The unemployment rate dropped from 5.6 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24. The labour force participation rate rose from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24.

Women entrepreneurs and business leaders have shared insights on the importance of gender inclusivity and equity in achieving Viksit Bharat.

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO and Co-founder of Advantageclub.ai, said, "Inclusivity is not just a 'check in the box' to hire more women to maintain an appropriate diversity ratio. It is about helping women thrive in their careers, helping them navigate challenges better and creating gender equity and pay parity in the workplace."

She added, "Workplaces need to support genuine inclusion whether it's through flexibility, mentorship or simply normalising asking for help. When women are empowered to lead in a way that works for them, real change happens not just for them but for everyone around them."

Ambalika Gupta, Head of Sustainability at Snowkapsaid, "With the increase in women's participation in the work force and India's shifting focus of workplaces towards more inclusion is amplified. True leadership stems from vision and capability to implement it in real time. The future of work is bold, inclusive and powered by equal opportunity, unlocking growth at every level."

Kashika Malhotra, Director and Head of Business Development at Brandman Retail, stated, "Women bring a lot to the table from resilience, emotional intelligence and strategic vision, things that are all crucial to shift the business paradigm. Yet, leadership gaps persist affecting not only individuals but entire sectors. Empowering women results in not just Business Development but a stronger India where every individual contributes to nation's progress."

Dr Neha Arora, Director at Arbro Pharmaceuticals and Co-founder of Ningen, emphasised, "Women are known to excel in multitasking, flexibility, resilience, emotional intelligence and detail oriented leadership qualities that are critical in business growth and transformation. However, continuous gender bias does inhibit them from taking their full charge and potential, which may limit the growth and success of an organisation." (ANI)

