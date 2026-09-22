Women’s longevity market has USD 350 bn untapped opportunity as demand outpaces offerings: BCG

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The global women’s longevity market has an untapped incremental opportunity of USD 350 billion as women, particularly those going through perimenopause or menopause, are already spending more on health interventions but remain underserved by existing products and services, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

In its Customer Insights article titled “The $350 Billion Longevity Mismatch in Women’s Health,” BCG said women in perimenopause or menopause spend a median USD 84 per month on longevity, compared with USD 68 for women in other life stages and USD 73 for men.

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“Despite that higher rate of spending, roughly one-third say that they would be willing to spend more—a median incremental amount of USD 108 per month—if the right product or service existed. The market is leaving money on the table,” the report said.

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BCG estimated that applying this additional spending potential to around one billion women in menopause globally who are actively engaged in longevity spending could create a USD 350 billion incremental market opportunity.

“Applied across the estimated population of 1 billion women in menopause globally who are actively engaged in longevity spending, this represents an incremental opportunity of USD 350 billion waiting to be tapped with the right products and services,” it said.

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The findings are based on BCG’s 2026 Global Study on Longevity, conducted for the St. Moritz Longevity Forum. The survey covered 10,608 respondents across 12 countries, including India, China, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany and France.

The report found that women undergoing perimenopause or menopause were among the most active longevity consumers but also among the least satisfied.

“Our survey confirms that the mismatch between needs and available offerings is real. Women undergoing perimenopause or menopause transition are the most engaged longevity consumers we surveyed, but also among the least satisfied,” BCG said.

After adjusting for age, this group adopted longevity interventions at rates 15-22 percentage points higher than other women or men and had tried, on average, 3.3 more interventions than women at other life stages and 2.9 more than men.

BCG said companies seeking to capture the opportunity would need to build greater credibility through evidence-backed offerings and clinical support.

“If companies hope to capture a share of the USD 350 billion opportunity, credibility comes first. A stronger evidence base and real clinical endorsement are the price of entry,” the report said.

The report also identified opportunities for healthcare providers, insurers and employers, saying better insurance coverage and employer benefits could improve access while expanding the commercial opportunity for companies serving women’s health. (ANI)

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