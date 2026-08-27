New Delhi [India], August 26: A Women's Savings Account may offer banking features designed for eligible women, but choosing one should involve more than the account's name. Before you open a savings account, consider whether its facilities, benefits and terms provide genuine value for your financial needs.

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What is a Women's Savings Account? A Women's Savings Account is designed for eligible women and may combine standard banking facilities with additional benefits or services. Features and eligibility vary between banks, so consider the actual benefits rather than the account category alone.

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Which features can make it worthwhile? The value of a women's savings account depends on how useful its features are for your banking needs.

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Consider: ● internet and mobile banking ● fund transfers and bill payments ● transaction alerts ● debit card facilities ● minimum balance requirements ● applicable charges ● additional offers or benefits, where available Some accounts may also provide financial products or services designed for women. Check out the applicable terms before relying on any particular benefit.

How can it support independent money management? A suitable women's savings account can help women manage personal income, savings, and routine expenses independently.

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Digital banking allows customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills and monitor transactions without frequent branch visits. Maintaining personal savings in a dedicated account can also make it easier to track financial goals and maintain control over money.

These facilities may also be available with regular Savings Accounts, so the additional benefits should be considered carefully.

Who may benefit most from one? A Women's Savings Account may suit women who: ● receive a salary or other regular income ● want to maintain separate personal savings ● prefer digital banking ● regularly use the account's offers or benefits ● want banking facilities suited to their requirements The important question is whether the features provide practical value that you are likely to use.

When might a regular Savings Account be equally suitable? A specialized account is not necessary for everyone. If a regular Savings Account already provides the facilities, accessibility and terms you require, it may be equally suitable.

Choose a Women's Savings Account when its additional benefits are relevant to your needs and offer greater practical value.

What should you check before opening one? Before you open a savings account, compare: Factor What to check Eligibility Whether you meet the requirements Banking facilities Digital banking, transfers and payments Charges Applicable fees and conditions Minimum balance Any required balance Benefits Offers, rewards or additional services Accessibility ATM, branch and customer support Security Alerts and authentication features For women who want an account specifically designed around their banking and lifestyle needs, IDFCFIRST Bank's FIRST Power Savings Account is its dedicated Savings Account for women.

The account is available in different variants with applicable balance requirements, allowing customers to choose an option based on their banking needs. These women-focused benefits make the account particularly relevant when additional services and offers are an important part of the decision, rather than simply choosing an account because it is labelled for women.

How can you decide if it is worth it? First, identify your main banking requirements. Then compare the Women's Savings Account with suitable alternatives.

It may offer better value if its additional benefits are relevant to your spending and banking habits and justify any associated costs or conditions. If you are unlikely to use those benefits, a regular Savings Account may be sufficient.

Conclusion A women's savings account can be worthwhile when its features provide practical value for your financial and banking needs. Before you open a savings account, compare its facilities, charges, eligibility requirements and additional benefits with suitable alternatives. Choosing based on actual value rather than the account's label can help you select an account that remains useful over time.

FAQs Q. What is a Women's Savings Account? It is a Savings Account designed for eligible women and may include additional benefits, depending on the bank.

Q. Is a Women's Savings Account better than a regular Savings Account? Not necessarily. Compare features, costs and benefits based on your needs.

Q. Can women use digital banking with these accounts? Yes. Internet and mobile banking may be available, depending on the bank.

Q. What should I compare before opening one? Compare eligibility, charges, minimum balance, banking facilities, benefits and security features.

Q. Is a Women's Savings Account suitable for every woman? No. A regular Savings Account may provide everything you need.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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