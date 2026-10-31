Women’s workforce doubles in India but most gains come from low or unpaid work: ICRIER report

India’s female workforce nearly doubled from 104 million in 2017-18 to 201 million in 2025, but the surge in women’s employment has largely been driven by agriculture, self-employment and unpaid family work rather than secure, regular salaried jobs, according to a new report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Titled “The Participation Paradox: Women’s Work and Time-Use in India, 2017-18 to 2025”, the report highlights a growing disconnect between rising female workforce participation and the quality, productivity and remuneration of jobs available to women.

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The report has been authored by Tanu M Goyal, Shravani Prakash, Ketaki Gaikwad and Arjun Tandon.

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It finds that the female worker population ratio (WPR) increased from 22 per cent in 2017-18 to 38 per cent in 2025. However, the expansion was overwhelmingly concentrated in rural India, where the female WPR jumped from 23.7 per cent to 44.9 per cent. In urban areas, it rose much more modestly, from 18.2 per cent to 25.9 per cent.

The findings suggest that India’s economic transformation has not translated into commensurate gains for women.

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“While rural men increasingly moved away from agriculture towards manufacturing and services, women moved in the opposite direction. The share of rural women employed in agriculture increased from 70.7 per cent in 2017-18 to 73.3 per cent in 2025,” the report stated.

The number of women engaged in crop and animal production more than doubled, from around 54 million to over 100 million during the period.

The report also points to a shift towards less secure forms of employment.

“In rural India, the number of women working as own-account workers rose from 13.9 million to 56 million, with their share of female employment increasing from 18.6 per cent to 37.2 per cent. Unpaid family workers numbered 49.3 million in 2025, compared with 28.8 million in 2017-18,” it said.

“In contrast, the share of rural women in regular salaried employment declined from 10.5 per cent to 9.3 per cent. In urban areas too, the share of women in regular salaried work edged down from 52.2 per cent to 50.9 per cent,” it added.

The report also pointed out that the gender divide is particularly pronounced among married people.

“In 2025, nearly 87.6 per cent of married men were participating in the workforce, compared with just 37.3 per cent of married women,” it said.

The report identified unpaid domestic and care responsibilities as the biggest barrier keeping women outside the labour force.

As many as 60 per cent of women who were not part of the labour force cited childcare and personal commitments at home as the primary reason, compared with just one per cent of men.

The figure has remained largely unchanged since 2021-22, when 59 per cent of women cited these responsibilities.

The report draws on the Time Use Survey to highlight the unequal distribution of unpaid work.

Overall, women perform roughly three-and-a-half to four hours more unpaid work per day than men, it said.

The report notes that this burden has not narrowed meaningfully between 2019 and 2024, while women’s time for self-care and personal development has been squeezed.

The wage gap has also widened.

Although earnings increased for both men and women between 2017-18 and 2025, rural men’s wages rose by around 65 per cent, against 41 per cent for rural women. In urban areas, men’s wages increased by 57 per cent and women’s by 51 per cent.

Consequently, rural women now earn roughly 45 per cent of what rural men earn, down from around 53 per cent in 2017-18.

The authors argue that India must move beyond simply increasing women’s workforce participation towards creating productive, secure and better-paid employment.

They recommend expanding affordable childcare and crèche facilities, introducing paid paternity and shared parental leave, and investing in infrastructure such as piped water, clean cooking energy, reliable electricity, sanitation and public transport to reduce women’s unpaid workload.

The report also calls for greater employment opportunities for women in higher-productivity manufacturing and modern services, with measurable targets for women’s hiring, skilling and leadership in industrial corridors, textile parks and electronics clusters.

The report estimates that India needs around 400 million women in the workforce to add close to USD 14 trillion to its economy by 2047.