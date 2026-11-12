Woodoo Puts a Spell on Ingredient-Led Skincare with 'Potions That Work'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: As consumers become increasingly conscious of what goes into their skincare products, the beauty industry is witnessing a shift towards ingredient awareness, targeted formulations and more informed purchasing decisions. Reflecting this evolving approach is Woodoo, an Indian-origin skincare brand focused on purposeful formulations and accessible everyday self-care.

Built on the philosophy of ‘Potions That Work’, Woodoo believes skincare need not be complicated or dictated by fleeting beauty trends. Instead, it should begin with understanding individual skin and personal care needs, choosing ingredients with a clear purpose and building consistent routines. Its approach combines formulation-led skincare with an engaging experience that makes everyday self-care more personal.

A distinctive element of Woodoo’s identity is the experience it brings to everyday skincare rituals. Each product carries a unique spell printed on its packaging, which consumers are encouraged to recite while applying it. These affirmations introduce positive thinking and manifestation into the application ritual, adding a personal dimension to an otherwise everyday routine.

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Woodoo currently has a portfolio of seven products across key categories, including two face washes, two lip balms, a night cream, a hair repair oil-o-serum and a body wash. Its formulations feature ingredients such as niacinamide, kojic acid, glycolic acid and azelaic acid, alongside products catering to everyday hair and body care needs.

Inclusivity is another important part of Woodoo’s philosophy. Moving beyond the perception that skincare is meant for specific demographics, the brand develops products for different skin types and consumers across genders. Its focus is on making personal care practical and approachable rather than an elaborate or intimidating process.

Speaking about the brand’s vision, Nikita Premchand Khatri, Founder of Woodoo, said, “Woodoo began in 2020 with a simple vision: to create potions that work. And the name itself is central to what we stand for. Inspired by the idea of magic, Woodoo brings together two things that skincare consumers often look for - the science of ingredients and the almost magical feeling of finally finding something that works for you. But for us, the magic is also in the ritual. Every Woodoo product carries its own spell - a small affirmation designed to be recited during application. So, while you are caring for your skin with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, you are also taking a moment to manifest, believe and reconnect with yourself. We want skincare to go beyond being another mechanical step in a routine. It can be a moment of intention and magic. At the same time, the foundation of Woodoo remains effective. Today’s consumers are increasingly ingredient-aware, but skincare can still feel cluttered. Our endeavour is to make ingredient-led skincare more accessible and easier, without taking away the sense of discovery and joy from the experience. We are building Woodoo as a brand where conscious choices meet a little bit of magic, creating products with a clear purpose that can become a trusted part of everyday routines across skin types and genders.”

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With its seven-product portfolio and distinctive application rituals, Woodoo aims to address the growing demand for ingredient-conscious beauty while making everyday skincare more engaging and accessible.

Woodoo’s range of products is available at www.woodooskin.com and the brand can be followed on Instagram at @woodooindia.

About Woodoo

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Woodoo is an Indian-origin skincare brand built on the philosophy of ‘Potions That Work’. Its portfolio spans skincare, lip care, hair care and body care, featuring formulations with ingredients such as niacinamide, kojic acid, glycolic acid and azelaic acid. With an emphasis on accessibility, inclusivity and everyday usability, the brand caters to different skin types and consumers across genders. Each product also carries a unique spell, adding a personal affirmation to the daily self-care ritual.

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