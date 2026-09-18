Woodside Energy Progresses Bengaluru Hub

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Woodside Energy, Australia's largest listed energy company, has marked progress on the development of its innovative Bengaluru hub. The hub, known as Woodside Global Solutions, will play an important role in Woodside’s efforts to build a more connected global organisation.

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Woodside Global Solutions brings together team members with expertise in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science and product engineering, alongside finance and operations support, working closely with colleagues across Woodside's global locations.

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Bengaluru was selected for its world-class technology ecosystem, deep talent pool, and reputation as a leading innovation hub.

The launch comes as the energy sector faces increasing operational complexity, rapid technological change, and growing expectations around efficiency, resilience and data-driven decision-making. Woodside Global Solutions has been established to deepen strengths in these areas and help navigate a rapidly changing operating environment.

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Woodside Vice President and India Country Manager Kristine Leo said: "Woodside Global Solutions represents an important step in our growth journey. As Woodside continues to grow internationally, we are focused on building the skills, collaborations, and ways of working that create value across our operations. Bengaluru gives us access to exceptional talent that will help shape Woodside's next phase of growth with global colleagues."

Woodside Head of Digital Solutions Centre Sameer Singhal added: "Technology is creating new opportunities to improve decision-making, enhance efficiency and solve increasingly complex business challenges. Through Woodside Global Solutions, we are bringing together teams across critical technology domains that will contribute to enterprise-wide initiatives and Woodside's global priorities."

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, we established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. Today, our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa.

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Sameer Singhal, Head of Digital, Woodside Energy India; Kristine Leo, Vice President and India Country Manager, Woodside Energy; Graham Tiver, EVP & CFO, Woodside Energy; Ruth Lyall, SVP HR, Woodside Energy; and Philip Green OAM, High Commissioner of Australia to India, inaugurating Woodside Energy’s Bengaluru innovation hub.

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