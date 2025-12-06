Workday Strengthens Commitment to India as a Strategic Growth and Innovation Hub

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today reaffirmed its commitment to India as a strategic growth engine and global innovation hub. The company's continued investment in the region reflects its focus on advancing technology leadership, nurturing local talent, and driving customer success as organizations embrace AI to transform how work gets done.

Workday has teams based in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai, and employs more than 1,000 people in India today - a figure that is expected to cross 1,200 before the end of the financial year. Workday will look to further grow its footprint in India in FY27, with additional offices in Delhi and Bengaluru. This next phase will be guided by Sunil Jose, recently appointed President, India, who brings over three decades of experience in enterprise technology. India has been an important part of Workday's growth story for many years, and the company continues to invest in the region's talent, partnerships, and customer relationships. Teams here work across a mix of global initiatives - from product development and AI research to professional services and customer experience - supporting organisations in India and abroad as they look to work smarter and move with greater speed.

Speaking about the importance of India to Workday's global strategy, Rob Enslin, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Workday, said, "India is at the heart of Workday's global innovation journey. Our commitment to the region goes beyond business growth - it's about tapping into India's deep talent pool, fostering innovation that shapes the global workplace, and partnering with organizations that are redefining how people and technology work together. With Sunil leading our India operations, we're excited to deepen our engagement with customers and partners as they navigate this new era of AI-powered transformation."

Sharing his views on the way forward for Workday, Sunil Jose, President - India, Workday, said, "India's enterprises are at a defining moment - where digital acceleration and AI are reshaping how businesses grow, operate, and empower their people. With more than 1,800 global customers and 3.8M monthly* active users on Workday in India, we have gained a close view of the shifts underway across industries. That insight, combined with our people-first approach to innovation, helps us support organisations as they adopt AI responsibly - simplifying complexity, unlocking potential and creating lasting impact for employees and customers alike."

Vidya Rao, Chief Information and Transformation Officer, Genpact, also added, "With a global footprint of 140,000+ employees delivering advanced technology services and solutions across 30+ countries, at Genpact, we needed a unified, cloud-native data platform to support our scale and connect finance and HR into a single intelligent system. Workday stood out for its ability to provide real-time insights, strengthen operational agility, and support strategic decision-making across our enterprise. As we accelerate our move towards an agentic AI future, Workday's technology roadmap aligns strongly with ours. Together, we're laying the foundation for faster innovation, deeper visibility, and exceptional client impact worldwide."

Workday customers will have the option to deploy Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning on Amazon Web Services (AWS) located in India. This India region data centre will be available for provisioning new customers from December 2025. Migrations from other Workday regions, following necessary local approvals, will be possible from early 2026.

As Workday looks ahead, its focus remains clear: to empower organizations with an intelligent, open, and trusted platform that helps elevate human potential. With India's deep pool of digital talent, thriving enterprise ecosystem, and growing influence in global innovation, the country will continue to play a defining role in shaping the future of Workday - and the future of work.

*Based on February 2025 data.

