Workers at Tata UK plant vote for strike

PTI

London: Around 1,500 Tata Steel workers based at two plants in Wales voted in favour of industrial action over the company’s plan to shut its blast furnaces and shed 2,800 jobs. The steel major said it was “disappointed” over the move while consultation continues and pointed to “significant irregularities” in the ballot process in favour of strikes.

