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New Delhi [India], August 3: Enterprise real estate has traditionally been measured in square footage. Workshaala's latest transaction suggests that yardstick no longer captures what the company has built.

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Workshaala has closed what is being described as the world's largest workplace service platform transaction, delivering a fully integrated campus for a leading global enterprise client in Noida. The project is not simply a large office build-out; it is being positioned as proof that an entirely new operating model for enterprise workspace can function at a scale not previously attempted.

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The Scale Behind the Transaction

At the centre of the transaction is a 5,00,000 sq. ft. integrated campus at Embassy Galaxy Techpark, Noida. The campus houses 7,500 workstations and supports the daily operations of more than 18,000 people, functioning as a single, fully managed ecosystem rather than a conventional office footprint.

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The scale of consolidation is central to why the transaction stands out. Before Workshaala's intervention, the client's operations were scattered across six separate buildings in Noida. Bringing a workforce of this size out of a fragmented, multi-building setup and into one coherent, high-performance workplace without disrupting the client's business operations is the achievement Workshaala points to as unprecedented anywhere in the world.

A Platform-Led Approach to Enterprise Workplaces

What distinguishes this transaction from a typical real estate deal is the operating model behind it. Workshaala did not enter the engagement as a landlord or a vendor filling a lease. Instead, it acted as the architect of a fully integrated service platform, taking on responsibility for infrastructure delivery, vendor coordination, and day-to-day workplace operations freeing the client to focus on running its core business rather than managing office logistics.

This platform-first approach is credited with accelerating execution. Working through this model, Workshaala compressed the planning phase to roughly a quarter of the industry's usual timeline, even while contending with restricted site-access hours and limited labour permits on site. The ability to move at that pace, despite operational constraints, is presented as a direct outcome of having a single operator control the entire delivery chain rather than coordinating across multiple disconnected vendors.

Execution at Unprecedented Scale

Construction on the campus broke ground on 26 February, with Workshaala running simultaneous execution across multiple towers until the campus became a fully live, fully operational workplace. The finished project spans three towers at Embassy Galaxy Techpark.

Within this footprint, the campus includes 20 to 25 Offshore Development Centres, each custom-configured with its own colour identity and client-specific build. This level of customisation, achieved across dozens of distinct centres within a single campus, is described as only possible when one operator manages the entire platform end to end from planning through to daily operations.

The Business Case Behind the Model

Beyond the scale of construction, Workshaala's platform model is said to have delivered measurable financial impact. The engagement produced multi-million-dollar savings, driven by lower upfront capital expenditure, simplified vendor management, and reduced operational complexity achieved, according to Workshaala, without compromising security, workplace specifications, or delivery timelines.

The contrast drawn is with the conventional real estate playbook: high capital expenditure, fixed long-term leases, and a fragmented mix of vendors managing different aspects of a workplace. Against that backdrop, Workshaala positions its centralised operating platform as a model that can move faster, cost less, and scale further than the traditional approach.

Workshaala's Larger Vision

The transaction carries the stamp of Manoj Khandelwal, Founder and CEO of Workshaala. His stated thesis is that enterprise workspace needs to shift away from capital-heavy, asset-owned models and toward a fully integrated service platform, one in which Workshaala, rather than the enterprise itself, carries the responsibility for infrastructure, vendors, and operations. Khandelwal has framed this project as a demonstration that the service platform model holds up at the largest scale India's enterprise sector has tested it against to date.

Workshaala is not treating the Noida campus as an isolated project. The company is committing nearly ₹1,000 crore to the region to build out next-generation managed workplace infrastructure. This campus is being positioned as the opening chapter of a broader national rollout, one in which large Indian enterprises are expected to move away from traditional office models and onto Workshaala's managed platform.

Setting the Benchmark

With 5,00,000 sq. ft. delivered, 7,500 workstations built, and a daily ecosystem of more than 18,000 people now operating on its platform, Workshaala has set what it describes as a new global benchmark for enterprise workplace delivery. A major global enterprise placed its trust in the model at this scale, but the transaction, the platform, and the milestone are being attributed squarely to Workshaala.

As more large enterprises across India look to move away from fragmented, capital-heavy real estate strategies, the Noida campus is being positioned as the blueprint the rest of the market may follow. The transaction brings together scale, a distinctive operating model, and a stated national ambition three elements Workshaala is presenting as the foundation of its next phase of growth.

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