World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.5%

New Delhi, October 6
The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5% for the Indian economy for the current fiscal, a drop of 1% from its previous 7,5% forecast, citing deteriorating international environment.
In its latest South Asia Economic Focus released ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the Bank, however, noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world.
“The Indian economy has done well compared to the other countries in South Asia, with relatively strong growth performance... bounced back from the sharp contraction during the first phase of Covid,” Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia, said.
