World Bank forecasts India growth slowing to 6.6% in next fiscal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

The World Bank has estimated India’s economic growth at 6.6% during the next fiscal. This is 30 basis points less than its expectation of India clocking GDP growth of 6.9% in the current fiscal and is in line with its fresh assessment of a gloomy outlook for the world economy as a whole.

India will lose the tag of fastest growing economy among emerging-market and developing economies (EMDEs) but it will grow the fastest of the seven largest economies in this category.

For 2024-25, the growth rate is projected at 6.1%. “The slowdown in the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth,” said the World Bank.

In 2021-22, India’s economic growth was 8.7% due to a low base effect.

“Growth is projected to slow to 6.6% in 2023-24 before falling back toward its potential rate of just above 6%,” said the Bank.

GDP had expanded by 9.7% in the first half of 2022-23 as compared to a year ago due to strong private consumption and fixed investment growth.

The World Bank said India used its international reserves to curb excess exchange rate volatility helping to reduce rupee depreciation.

“Monetary and fiscal tightening over the forecast horizon is expected to be less pronounced than in much of the rest of the region, as adequate policy buffers have provided breathing room to support the ongoing recovery and boost public investment,” it said.

