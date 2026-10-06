World Bank increases India’s growth prediction to 7.1% for FY27 on robust demand

The World Bank on Tuesday increased its GDP growth prediction for India in the current fiscal year to 7.1 per cent, a rise of 0.5 percentage points from the estimates made in April, fuelled by stronger-than-anticipated results for the first quarter.

India’s growth surged to 7.8 per cent in FY26, up from 7.2 per cent in FY25, propelled by robust investments and strong private spending, as the favourable policy and credit landscape overshadowed trade disputes.

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Rural consumption initially exceeded urban demand due to robust agricultural performance, rural income assistance, food subsidies, and low inflation, while urban consumption improved later in the year after income-tax cuts and GST reductions, it stated.

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The momentum has continued into FY27, with GDP rising 7.8 per cent in Q1, exceeding forecasts, before easing in the following quarters, it said.

Private consumption is anticipated to continue being the primary catalyst for growth, although a lack of rainfall until August may slightly impact rural demand, and weak government consumption is expected to remain low, it noted.

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The investment outlook remains largely the same, as increased global uncertainty affects private investment with the reduction of frontloading, somewhat balanced by favourable financial and policy conditions, including enhanced public investment, it highlighted.

India’s exports have exceeded expectations and are anticipated to be the primary positive factor for the FY27 growth forecast compared to the projections made in April, it stated.

It asserted that on the supply side, the industry is now expected to perform better than originally projected, compensating for a less favourable agricultural outlook.

Starting from April, industrial activity has surpassed expectations in spite of global challenges.

This partly indicates the stronger-than-anticipated front-loading seen earlier in the year, with growth in infrastructure and construction goods rising to 7.2 per cent in Q1 from 6.1 percent last year, alongside increased summer utility requirements, which led the electricity sector to grow by 9.3 per cent in Q1 as opposed to a 1.5 per cent decline last year.

Despite higher-than-usual rainfall since July reducing the monsoon shortfall, the overall shortage of rainfall during the southwest monsoon has diminished agricultural outlooks, it stated.

The World Bank noted that the growth of the services sector stayed high even with a decline from the previous peak in FY26.