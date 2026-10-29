World Book of Records Awards & Summit in Tunis Celebrates Global Excellence with 50 countries

VMPL

Tunis [Tunisia], October 29: World Book of Records (UK) Awards & Summit in Tunis, Tunisia, brought together distinguished dignitaries, diplomatic representatives, international delegates, and eminent personalities to celebrate excellence, promote international cooperation, and reaffirm a shared commitment to world peace.

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The prestigious gathering featured distinguished addresses, the felicitation of exceptional achievers, the unveiling of World Book of Records Encyclopedia, and a special celebration marking the 25th Anniversary of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, United Kingdom.

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The summit was graced by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, UK; Hon’ble Santosh Shukla, CEO of World Book of Records, UK; H.E. Valentin Ciprian Muntean, Ambassador of Romania to Tunisia; Hon’ble Corina Sujdea, Founder of Relttaw, Romania; and Hon’ble Imed Krayem, Ambassador of Sustainable Development, Tunisia.

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A special felicitation was presented to His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, commemorating 25 years of the centre’s spiritual journey and service to humanity. His address highlighted the importance of spirituality, compassion, and collective responsibility in fostering global peace and harmony.

The summit honoured delegates from 50 countries, including Romania, Egypt, the UAE, the USA, Senegal, Lebanon, Tunisia, India, Canada, Russia, Jordan, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Austria, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, France, Côte d’Ivoire, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Ghana, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Benin, Ecuador and more.

The unveiling of World Book of Records Encyclopedia further highlighted the organization’s commitment to documenting extraordinary achievements and recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The summit concluded with a strong message of international cooperation, cultural understanding, and shared responsibility for a peaceful world. The gathering reaffirmed that excellence inspires progress, unity strengthens nations, and peace remains a collective responsibility of humanity.

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