World Book of Records Hosts 10th Summit and Award Ceremony at UK Parliament

VMPL

Advertisement

London [UK], July 3: World Book of Records convened its landmark 10th Summit and Award Ceremony at UK Parliament, bringing together delegates from India, United States, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Scotland, Ireland, France, Switzerland, England, Nepal, Greece, Poland, Canada, Australia and United Arab Emirates in a celebration of global achievement, leadership, innovation, social service, and cultural harmony. The prestigious ceremony marked another milestone in the organization's journey and featured the unveiling and launch of World Record Holders Association, a new global platform designed to connect record holders, innovators, researchers, and change makers from around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The summit was hosted by Gareth Bacon MP, Member of Parliament for Orpington, and Santosh Shukla, CEO of World Book of Records. The proceedings were presided over by Virendra Sharma, senior Labour Party leader. The gathering was further distinguished by the presence of prominent dignitaries including Rakesh K. Shukla, Chief Advisor to Prayagraj Mahakumbh, India; HDH Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri, Spiritual Leader and Founder of Vaishnav Interfaith Pushtimargiy Organisation; Dr. Zora Singh, Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University; HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder and Spiritual Leader of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, Harrow; Konda Surekha, Cabinet Minister for Environment & Forests and Endowments, Government of Telangana; Mahendrasinh C. Jadeja "Dada", Chairman, International Business, SACCI; Angie Beasley, Director of Miss England Limited; Raj Mishra, Mayor of Wellingborough; Rahul Richhariya, Congress leader from India; Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP Crime, Madhya Pradesh Police; Councillor Sumeet Jalan, Chairman of the Pensions Investment Committee of Bromley Council; community leader Hetal Upadhyay and Solicitor Sushil Gaikwad, United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasized the importance of international cooperation, intercultural dialogue, and recognition of individuals whose accomplishments inspire positive change within their communities and beyond. The launch of World Record Holders Association was welcomed as a significant step toward strengthening global networks of achievers and creating opportunities for collaboration across disciplines and borders. During the ceremony, World Book of Records honored an accomplished group of award recipients representing diverse fields including healthcare, business, finance, education, science, entrepreneurship, wellness, arts, and public service.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting excellence, encouraging innovation, and recognizing extraordinary accomplishments that transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Organizers described the summit as a powerful testament to the unifying force of achievement and an opportunity to celebrate individuals whose dedication and vision continue to make a meaningful impact on society. As World Book of Records enters a new chapter with the establishment of World Record Holders Association, the organization reaffirmed its mission to inspire future generations and foster global goodwill through the recognition of remarkable human achievement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)