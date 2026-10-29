World Book of Records (UK) Summit in Tunisia Honours 50 Countries, Celebrates 25 Years of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre

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Tunis [Tunisia], October 26: The prestigious World Book of Records (UK) Awards & Summit was held in Tunis, Tunisia, on Monday, 26 October 2026, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, diplomatic representatives, spiritual leaders, international delegates, and eminent personalities from 50 countries to celebrate global excellence, strengthen international cooperation, promote interfaith harmony, and reaffirm a collective commitment to world peace.

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A major highlight of the international gathering was the Silver Jubilee Celebration marking the 25th Anniversary of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, United Kingdom, recognising its remarkable spiritual journey, humanitarian service, promotion of interfaith understanding, and dedication to universal peace and harmony.

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The celebration took place in the distinguished presence of H.E. Valentin Ciprian Muntean, Ambassador of Romania to Tunisia, alongside prominent international dignitaries and representatives from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

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Distinguished International Participation

The summit was graced by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, United Kingdom; Hon’ble Santosh Shukla, CEO of World Book of Records, UK; H.E. Valentin Ciprian Muntean, Ambassador of Romania to Tunisia; Hon’ble Corina Sujdea, Founder of Relttaw, Romania; and Hon’ble Imed Krayem, Ambassador of Sustainable Development, Tunisia.

The prestigious gathering featured inspiring addresses, recognition of outstanding achievers, international cultural engagement, the unveiling of the World Book of Records Encyclopedia, and a special celebration of spirituality, humanity, and global unity.

Silver Jubilee Celebration: 25 Years of Spirituality and Service to Humanity

A special felicitation was presented to His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji in recognition of the 25-year spiritual and humanitarian journey of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, United Kingdom.

The Silver Jubilee celebration highlighted the Centre’s commitment to spiritual awakening, compassion, humanitarian values, community service, interfaith understanding, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence among people of different religions and cultures.

In his address, His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji emphasised that spirituality transcends geographical boundaries, religious differences, and cultural identities.

He highlighted the importance of mutual respect, compassion, tolerance, and collective responsibility in building a peaceful and harmonious world.

Historic World Peace Oath and Interfaith Unity Pledge Led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji

One of the most significant highlights of the summit was the World Peace Oath and Interfaith Unity Pledge, led by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, representing the World Peace Organization, alongside Hon’ble Santosh Shukla and Hon’ble Corina Sujdea.

The solemn pledge brought attention to the universal values shared across different faiths, traditions, and cultures, reaffirming a collective commitment to peace, unity, mutual respect, religious tolerance, international brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence.

The interfaith message emphasised that although humanity follows different religions, traditions, and spiritual paths, the fundamental values of love, compassion, kindness, and respect unite people beyond all differences.

The occasion reflected the timeless Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — The World Is One Family, encouraging humanity to rise above divisions and work collectively for global peace.

The World Peace Oath served as a symbolic expression of international solidarity and shared responsibility towards a more compassionate, inclusive, and peaceful world.

Delegates from 50 Countries Honoured

The summit recognised and honoured delegates representing 50 countries, including Romania, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Senegal, Lebanon, Tunisia, India, Canada, Russia, Jordan, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Austria, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, France, Côte d’Ivoire, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Ghana, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Benin, Ecuador, and several others.

The participation of representatives from diverse nations reflected the summit’s commitment to international friendship, cultural understanding, recognition of extraordinary achievements, and cooperation beyond geographical and religious boundaries.

Unveiling of World Book of Records Encyclopedia

Another important highlight of the summit was the unveiling of the World Book of Records Encyclopedia, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to documenting exceptional achievements and recognising individuals whose contributions have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

The unveiling further reinforced the importance of celebrating human excellence and inspiring future generations through remarkable accomplishments.

A Global Message of Interfaith Harmony, Unity and World Peace

The World Book of Records (UK) Awards & Summit concluded with a powerful message of international cooperation, cultural understanding, interfaith dialogue, humanitarian service, and collective responsibility for world peace.

The Silver Jubilee celebration of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, United Kingdom, added special significance to the occasion by bringing together spirituality, humanitarian values, global recognition, and international friendship.

The gathering reaffirmed the importance of respecting all faiths, celebrating cultural diversity, and promoting universal brotherhood.

“Different faiths, different cultures, different nations — but one humanity, one family, and one shared responsibility for world peace.”

The international gathering in Tunisia stood as a memorable celebration of global excellence, 25 years of spiritual and humanitarian service, interfaith harmony, international brotherhood, and the universal aspiration for lasting peace.

“Excellence inspires progress, unity strengthens nations, interfaith harmony brings humanity together, and world peace remains our collective responsibility.”

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