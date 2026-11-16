MACAO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bocuse d'Or, widely hailed as the "Culinary Olympics", staged its 2026 Asia-Pacific Selection from November 1 to 2 at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. Organised by GL events and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the event brought together eight elite national teams competing for five coveted places at the 2027 Grand Finale in Lyon, France.

After two days of fierce competition, Team Japan (with chef Tetsuya Asano) claimed the championship with an outstanding performance, Team Thailand (with chef Chutima Srichai) took second place, and Team China (with chef Chun Kei Wong) secured third. Teams from New Zealand (4th place) and Malaysia (5th place) rounded out the top five. In the special awards, New Zealand won "Special Prize for Plate Theme," Sri Lanka earned "Special Prize for Platter Theme," and China's commis chef Estelle Zhou was honoured with the "Best Commis" award.

Ultimately, five teams — Japan, Thailand, China, New Zealand, and Malaysia — successfully advanced to the Bocuse d'Or Grand Finale. The Grand Finale will take place on 24th and 25th January 2027 in Lyon, France, as one of the flagship events of Sirha Lyon, the international hospitality and food service trade fair, welcoming the world's finest chefs.

China Claims Bronze & Takes Home "Best Commis"

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Team China was led by chef Chun Kei Wong, with commis chef Estelle Zhou and Coach Mao Xin, and jury member Jacqueline Qiu, earning the third-place finish and the "Best Commis" award. This achievement stands as a powerful testament to the Chinese team's sustained dedication and continuous breakthroughs, marking a significant stride for Chinese chefs on the international stage of the Bocuse d'Or.

In this demanding competition, chefs are required to work with designated ingredients while incorporating their native culinary heritage, creating two sets of dishes. Chef Chun Kei Wong of Team China shared: "The greatest challenge of this competition was how to translate the local flavours we know so well into an international, modern culinary language." From the Macao arena to Lyon, France, Team China's journey continues — we look forward to their further success at the Grand Finale!

Two Themed Challenges

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The Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026 brought together eight teams from Vietnam, India, China, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand. Within a time limit of five hours and thirty minutes, the chefs engaged in intense competition centred on two themes: the "Plate Theme" and the "Platter Theme."

Macao Marks the Return of On-site Competition

This edition was co-organised by GL events and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), marking the first time the Bocuse d'Or has been held in Macao.

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As one of the organising bodies of the Bocuse d'Or, GL events' brand Sirha Food has long been committed to advancing exchange and development across the global food service industry. By partnering with MGTO to bring the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific selection to Macao for the first time, it was not merely the successful introduction of a world-class event — it was a profound convergence of international gastronomic culture and Macao's distinctive urban character.

The Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026 carried special significance. After three consecutive selection cycles conducted through submitted application materials, chefs finally returned to the arena for face-to-face culinary combat.

It is by no means a coincidence that Macao was chosen to host this edition. This city of cultural convergence has forged a unique culinary identity, now recognised worldwide. As a UNESCO "Creative City of Gastronomy," Macao brings together Asian culinary traditions and flavours from across the globe, providing an ideal stage to showcase the rich and diverse gastronomic culture of the Asia-Pacific region. The return of live competition not only allowed chefs to demonstrate their skills in a real competitive environment but also brought audiences up close to the allure of top-tier culinary rivalry.

For GL events Group, hosting this competition represents a significant initiative in its ongoing strategy to bring in premium international content, integrate global industry resources, and deepen its strategic presence in Greater China and the broader Asia-Pacific market. In partnership with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), this globally influential international event—the Bocuse d'Or—is positioned to forge deeper synergies with Macao's gastronomy, tourism, and MICE industries.

Road to the Grand Finale: Assembling in Lyon

With the results of the Bocuse d'Or Middle East selection announced — where Team UAE, represented by chef Al Hassan Al Falasi, claimed the championship — the full roster of 24 candidates for the Bocuse d'Or Grand Finale 2027 is now officially set.

Notably, the 2027 edition will also mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Bocuse d'Or — a milestone of great significance. At that time, competitors will vie for the highest honour in the culinary arts, challenging for the legacy of reigning champion Paul Marcon as the next generation of Bocuse d'Or champions emerges!

Congratulations to all qualifying teams. From Macao, China to Lyon, France, the Asia-Pacific selection may have concluded, but a new journey to the world stage is about to begin. Held concurrently with Sirha Lyon (January 21–25, 2027) at Eurexpo Lyon, the Grand Finale will bring 24 top chefs from around the globe to Lyon, France, on 24th and 25th January 2027 for the ultimate showdown. Let us await the spectacle!

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