Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], January 10: The World Cricket Festival (WCF) has officially unveiled its powerful anthem, "Fire's Born," marking the formal countdown to one of Saudi Arabia's most anticipated sports and entertainment spectacles -- World Cricket Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from 20 to 23 January 2026 at KAUST, Jeddah.

The anthem launch ignites WCF's global movement, uniting the passion of cricket with the energy of world-class music and live entertainment. Fire's Born captures the spirit of competition, celebration, and cultural fusion that defines WCF -- a festival where thrilling cricket action by day transforms into electrifying concerts by night, delivering a truly immersive fan experience.

F2 Double Wicket World Cup at the Core

At the heart of the festival is the F2 Double Wicket World Cup, an innovative, high-intensity cricket format featuring 10 international teams and 23 action-packed matches over four days.

The tournament will showcase an elite lineup of international cricket stars, including Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Asif Ali, Hardus Viljoen, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Khalid Shah, Joseph Burns, Samit Patel, Farhad Raza, Owais Shah, Stuart Binny, Ben Cutting, Irfan Pathan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Shakib Al Hasan, and Maroof Merchant, alongside emerging and established Saudi national players, highlighting the Kingdom's growing presence on the global cricket stage.

World-Class Music & Entertainment Line-Up

Beyond the pitch, each night of the World Cricket Festival will feature headline live music performances, turning KAUST into a celebration of sound, culture, and spectacle.

Confirmed Artist Line-up:

- Day 1: DJ Turin, Ali Azmat, Elli Avram

- Day 2: Shadab Faridi, Akasa Singh

- Day 3: Porshi, Shah Farooq

- Day 4: Xefer, Mustafa Zahid

Global Broadcast & Digital Reach

The festival will be supported by an extensive international broadcast and digital distribution network, ensuring global reach across major cricket markets.

Confirmed Broadcast & Streaming Partners:

- Eurosport - India & South Asia

- Waves - India

- A-Sports - Pakistan

- ARY ZAP - Pakistan

- Fire Set Go - Global

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the World Cricket Festival reinforces the Kingdom's commitment to youth engagement, cultural exchange, sports tourism, and international entertainment. Hosted in Jeddah and officially part of the city's cultural calendar, WCF represents a bold step in redefining live sporting experiences in the Middle East.

Tickets for World Cricket Festival 2026 are now live and available on Q-Tickets and www.worldcricketfestival.com.

Further announcements regarding team confirmations, celebrity appearances, fan engagement zones, and immersive festival experiences will be revealed soon.

