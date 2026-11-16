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Home / Business / World Diabetes Day: Making Smarter Snacking Choices with American Pistachios

World Diabetes Day: Making Smarter Snacking Choices with American Pistachios

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PTI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16: With diabetes becoming an increasingly important public health concern, conversations around healthier eating habits are gaining momentum. Observed on November 14, World Diabetes Day brings attention to the importance of prevention, awareness and everyday lifestyle choices. Among these, mindful snacking is often overlooked, even though what people eat between meals can contribute significantly to their overall dietary patterns.

Instead of reaching for snacks loaded with added sugar and refined carbohydrates, choosing nutrient-dense alternatives can be a practical step towards healthier eating. Pistachios offer an interesting option, combining plant-based protein, dietary fibre and healthy fats in one naturally satisfying snack. This nutritional combination can help promote fullness and make it easier to maintain balanced eating habits.

American Pistachios can be enjoyed in several ways without making healthy eating complicated. A handful of plain pistachios between meals, a topping for breakfast bowls or an addition to homemade trail mixes can bring both flavour and nutrition to everyday snacking. Their fibre and protein content also makes them a more balanced alternative to many conventional snack options.

For individuals monitoring their blood sugar, plain pistachios are particularly interesting because of their relatively low glycaemic impact. However, portion sizes and individual nutritional requirements should always be considered.

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This World Diabetes Day, the focus is on making healthier choices more achievable and sustainable. Replacing less nutritious snacks with wholesome alternatives is one small change that can contribute to better everyday eating habits.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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