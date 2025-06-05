World Environment Day 2025: Reliance Games Leads the Digital Charge against Plastic Pollution

Mumbai, June 05, 2025 In support of World Environment Day, Reliance Games (RG) is building an online movement to tackle plastic pollution — one game at a time. As part of its contribution to the Playing for the Planet Alliance, which is facilitated by UNEP, RG will launch the fourth edition of its trailblazing green gaming initiative, designed to engage children and youth in sustainability through interactive play.

What began as a bold experiment has evolved into a movement, with over 16 million players collecting more than 550 million virtual plastic bottles across RG’s top titles — transforming digital engagement into real-world environmental awareness. The result: a growing community of young players gaining knowledge through gameplay and being inspired to take action for a cleaner, greener future.

“We believe gaming has the unique power not only to educate and entertain but also to inspire action. Our commitment to UNEP’s Tide Turners and Playing for the Planet initiatives helps shape a future where young players don’t just play the game to learn — they take action in their homes, schools, and communities,” said Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment – Digital.

Gaming for Impact: Scaling Sustainability Reliance Games is harnessing the reach of its blockbuster hits — Little Singham Cycle Race and Zapak T20 Cricket Champions 3D — with a combined 150+ million downloads, to deliver its most ambitious environmental campaign to date.

In this green-powered update: - Plastic-free missions challenge players to spot and eliminate virtual waste.

- In-game integrations promote the 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

- World Environment Day-themed storylines immerse players in eco-adventures across cities, cricket stadiums, and racetracks.

Scaling Global Youth Movements through Mobile Screens As a founding member of UNEP’s Playing for the Planet Alliance, Reliance Games continues to embed sustainability into game design and player engagement. Collaborations with industry giants like Microsoft and Sony further amplify these green narratives, inspiring millions of players around the globe.

Its ongoing support of with UNEP’s Tide Turners Plastic Challenge reinforces this commitment. The initiative has now engaged over 980,000 youth across 61 countries, leveraging networks like the Scout Movement and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to promote plastic awareness and community-led environmental action.

“Empowering youth to learn and then act through interactive media is a critical lever to pull if we are to build a cleaner, more sustainable future. Relationships like the one with Reliance Games show how technology can inspire millions to play, learn, and act — so together we can beat plastic pollution,” said Dr. Balakrishna Pisupati, Head of UNEP India Office.

Alignment with Swachh Bharat and National Priorities Reliance Games’ initiative aligns seamlessly with India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, championing cleanliness, responsible waste management, and plastic awareness through engaging, youth-oriented gameplay. It echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s World Environment Day 2023 message, which underscored India’s two-pronged approach: banning single-use plastic and mandating plastic waste processing.

This year, the campaign reflects the global theme “Beat Plastic Pollution,” set against the backdrop of critical discussions toward a potential international plastics treaty. According to UNEP, over 400 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated annually, with less than 10% recycled — and 23 million tonnes leaking into aquatic ecosystems each year, threatening marine life and human health.

By integrating these realities into its games, Reliance Games is empowering young Indians to take meaningful environmental action. It stands as a compelling example of how national priorities and digital innovation can unite to build a cleaner, greener India — one player at a time.

About Reliance Games Reliance Games is India’s premier mobile gaming company, with over 550 million downloads globally. Known for hit titles such as WWE Mayhem, World Robot Boxing, Little Singham, and American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, Reliance Games blends entertainment with social purpose — expanding the power of play through its sub-brand, Zapak Games.

Reliance Games: https://reliancegames.com/ Media Contact: connect@reliancegames.com About Reliance Entertainment Reliance Entertainment is one of India’s leading media and entertainment conglomerates, with a global footprint across film, streaming, TV, animation, digital, and gaming. Its international ventures include a long-standing partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, the studio behind critically acclaimed films like 1917 and Green Book.

Reliance Entertainment: https://www.relianceentertainment.com/ About UNEP The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the world’s leading environmental authority, guiding global efforts to protect the planet through science, policy, and advocacy. UNEP spearheads global initiatives such as Playing for the Planet and Tide Turners, empowering industries and youth movements to drive sustainable change.

