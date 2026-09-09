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Home / Business / World EV Day: India's electric mobility transition enters into new phase

World EV Day: India's electric mobility transition enters into new phase

The day brings together businesses, individuals, policymakers and observes announcements, activations that support the global zero-emission movement

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:48 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The day also examines the outstanding performance of the EV sector in India, one of the world's fastest-growing car markets. Pic: iStock
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September 9 marks the seventh anniversary of World EV Day, which was established to increase awareness, encourage the global switch to electric cars and facilitate the transition to a decarbonised society.

In an era of unmanaged climate change, World EV Day brings together businesses, individuals, policymakers and thought leaders, and observes announcements and activations that support the global zero-emission movement.

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The day also examines the outstanding performance of the EV sector in India, one of the world's fastest-growing car markets.

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India's EV market moves into new phase

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India posted its highest-ever monthly EV retail sales in July with 3,27,901 units sold, an increase of more than 66 per cent from a year earlier. During the month, almost one in eight cars sold were electric.

Strong demand in August has already followed the July record. Industry executives highlighted FADA data that revealed 2,98,448 EVs were sold during the month, up 52.9 per cent year over year. EV penetration reached 12.3 per cent, up from 9.5 per cent the previous year.

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The figures support the message of World EV Day 2026. The campaign is focusing on the economics of EV ownership and affordability.

Challenges EV segment face in India

The rate of EV adoption is still being impacted by a number of challenges. Key issues continue to include supply-chain dependence, high upfront car costs, battery recycling requirements, limited charging availability in some places and the need for more robust energy infrastructure.

Policymakers, manufacturers, utilities, technology providers and consumers will need to work together more to address these issues.

Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast Asia, said the industry is moving beyond building the foundations to scaling adoption. More importantly, the market is becoming increasingly mature. Product choices are expanding, charging infrastructure is strengthening, localisation is improving, and policy support is helping create a more sustainable ecosystem.

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