World Heart Day 2026: Healthy Heart, Healthy Life: Leading Cardiologists Share Their Advice

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: As the world observes World Heart Day 2026, the message is simple yet increasingly important: a healthy heart is central to a healthy life. With cardiovascular diseases continuing to affect people across age groups, greater awareness about prevention, early warning signs and everyday heart-healthy choices can make a meaningful difference. From managing blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes to staying active, eating wisely, managing stress and recognising symptoms that require immediate attention, small but consistent steps can help protect cardiovascular health. In this special feature, leading cardiologists share practical advice and important insights to help people understand their heart better and make informed choices for a healthier future.

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1. Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DNB (Cardiology), AFESC, FSCAI (USA) — Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, K.K. Patel Super Speciality Hospital, Bhuj

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Every year on 29 September, World Heart Day raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, the world’s leading cause of death. This year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” urges people to recognise the signs, protect their hearts and take action, because many symptoms of heart disease can go unnoticed until the condition becomes serious.

According to Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani, maintaining a healthy heart requires consistent attention to everyday lifestyle choices. “Prevention plays a key role in reducing the risk of heart disease,” he says. A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking can greatly support heart health.

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Regular check-ups are equally important, especially for people with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity or a family history of heart disease. Echoing this year’s theme, Dr. Tekani warns that chest discomfort, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, dizziness or palpitations should never be ignored. Timely consultation can help detect heart problems early, when they may be easier to manage and treat.

“Heart health is not only about treating disease,” he says, “but also about building healthy habits, staying aware and taking proactive steps towards a healthier and more active life.”

“This World Heart Day, let us not miss a beat.”

2. Dr. Rahul Singhal, MD, DNB (Cardiology), FACC, FSCAI, MNAMS — Director, Cardiology & Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur

Dr. Rahul Singhal highlights the importance of making heart health a daily priority rather than waiting for symptoms to appear. World Heart Day 2026 is an opportunity to remind people that many cardiovascular risk factors can be managed through timely awareness and preventive care.

Following a balanced and nutritious diet, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress and getting adequate sleep can contribute significantly to better heart health. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol is also important, particularly for individuals with a family history of heart disease or other risk factors.

Dr. Singhal further emphasises that symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, breathlessness, unexplained fatigue, dizziness or an irregular heartbeat should never be overlooked. Early consultation and appropriate medical guidance can help identify potential cardiac concerns and enable timely intervention.

“A healthy heart is the foundation of a healthier, more active and fulfilling life.”

3. Dr. Harivadan Lukka, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), M.Ch (Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery) |Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon | Professor & Head – Department of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery

“Don’t Wait for a Heart Attack: Listen to the Early Warnings”

Dr. Harivadan Lukka emphasises that a heart attack is often not the beginning of heart disease, but the first dramatic manifestation of a condition that may have been developing silently for years. Prevention should therefore begin well before an emergency occurs.

Unusual breathlessness, reduced exercise capacity, unexplained fatigue, chest discomfort, dizziness or palpitations should not simply be dismissed as stress, ageing or lack of fitness—particularly in people with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, a smoking history or a strong family history of heart disease.

Dr. Lukka recommends knowing and managing key cardiovascular risk factors, staying physically active and seeking timely medical evaluation when unusual symptoms appear.

As a cardiac surgeon, he also stresses that treatment does not end after bypass surgery, valve surgery or angioplasty. Appropriate cardiac rehabilitation, medication adherence, balanced nutrition, physical activity and long-term risk-factor management are important parts of recovery.

His World Heart Day message is simple: “Don’t wait for a loud warning. Listen to the small warnings, know your risks and act early.”

4. Dr. Rajinder Thaploo, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DrNB (Cardiology), FSCAI (USA), FACC (USA), CCK (USA), FAPSIC (Singapore), FAPSC (Japan), FACI (London), FISC (India) |Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director – Cath Lab, Vivekanand Medical Institute, Palampur

“Don’t Miss a Beat” — Make Every Heartbeat Count

As an interventional cardiologist, I believe that the most meaningful advances in cardiology are not only about treating coronary blockages, but also about preventing them from becoming life-threatening events. Every heart attack represents an opportunity we wish had been prevented.

This World Heart Day, let us make cardiovascular prevention a daily commitment. Regular physical activity, a heart-healthy diet, optimal control of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, avoidance of tobacco, adequate sleep and effective stress management form the foundation of lifelong heart health.

Equally important is recognising warning signs early. Chest discomfort, breathlessness, unexplained sweating, sudden weakness or unusual fatigue should never be ignored. Timely medical evaluation and appropriate treatment can help preserve heart muscle and save lives.

A healthy heart is not achieved in a single day—it is built through consistent lifestyle choices, regular health monitoring, early detection and timely medical care.

This World Heart Day, don’t wait for a heart attack to change your lifestyle. Start today. Make every heartbeat count.

5. Dr. S. S. Murthy, Director & HOD – Cardiology, Ayushman Hospital & Health Services, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi

A healthy heart and an active brain are essential for leading a healthy and fulfilling life. In recent years, heart attacks among younger adults have become an increasing concern. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, poor dietary habits, smoking, stress and inadequate sleep can contribute to cardiovascular risk. Dr. S. S. Murthy emphasises that maintaining a healthy heart should begin at a young age.

His key tips for better heart health include:

1) Eat heart-healthy: Avoid excessive junk food and sugary or carbonated drinks. Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and nuts in your diet.

2) Stay physically active: Make regular exercise and movement a part of your daily routine.

3) Avoid tobacco: Do not smoke or use tobacco in any form.

4) Manage stress: Practise yoga, meditation or other healthy stress-management techniques.

5) Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7–8 hours of adequate sleep every night.

6) Know your numbers: Regularly monitor your weight, blood pressure and blood sugar, particularly as you get older or if you have other risk factors.

7) Recognise warning signs: Do not ignore chest heaviness or discomfort during activity, unusual breathlessness, unexplained sweating, fainting or sudden weakness.

8) Control existing conditions: Diabetes and hypertension should be appropriately managed through lifestyle changes and medications as advised by your doctor.

9) Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle from a young age can help reduce cardiovascular risk and support a healthier, more active life.

6. Dr. Roheit Rakhunde, MBBS, D.Card (Clinical Cardiology Physician), Founder, High Performance Living | hplifelab.com

“Your Heart Doesn’t Fail Suddenly. It Fails Slowly, Then Suddenly.”

Most heart attacks aren’t simply bad luck. They are often the last chapter of a story written over years—rising blood sugar, silent insulin resistance, poor sleep, chronic stress and a body that has stopped moving.

This World Heart Day, let’s move from treating heart disease to preventing it. The best cardiac care begins long before the cath lab.

That belief drives High Performance Living™ (HPL), a doctor-led preventive health initiative focused on healthy longevity. At HPL, heart specialists, exercise physiologists, nutritionists and mental-health experts work together to measure what truly matters: metabolic health, muscle strength, VO₂ max and recovery. Based on these insights, personalised, science-backed plans are developed to improve overall health and performance.

The goal isn’t just a longer life. It’s about having more years of strong, energetic and independent living.

Your heart beats about 100,000 times a day for you. Give it a few minutes of your day in return.

7. Dr. GVP Rao, MBBS, DNB (Medicine), DNB (Cardiology), PhD (Cardiology), FICC, MACC, MCSI — Senior Consultant Cardiologist & Heart Clinic Director

Dr. GVP Rao emphasises that protecting heart health begins with awareness, prevention and timely medical care. World Heart Day 2026 serves as an important reminder that cardiovascular health should be a priority at every stage of life. Simple lifestyle measures such as eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress and avoiding tobacco can help reduce the risk of heart-related complications. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol is particularly important for individuals with existing risk factors or a family history of heart disease.

Dr. Rao also advises people not to ignore warning signs such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, dizziness, palpitations, or pain that radiates to either shoulder, the jaw, neck or upper back, as these symptoms may sometimes indicate an underlying cardiac problem. Seeking medical advice promptly can support early diagnosis and appropriate management.

He further encourages individuals to discuss periodic cardiovascular risk assessment and appropriate health check-ups with their doctor, even in the absence of symptoms, particularly when risk factors are present. Such evaluations can help identify and manage potential cardiovascular risks at an early stage.

A healthy heart is built through informed choices, consistent habits and a proactive approach to overall well-being.

8. Prof. (Dr.) M. Wali, MD, FRCP, FACC (USA), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

On World Heart Day, Prof. (Dr.) M. Wali, MD, FRCP, FACC (USA), Padma Shri awardee and Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, highlights the importance of prevention, awareness and timely action in protecting cardiovascular health.

With over four decades of experience in clinical medicine, research, teaching and public health, Dr. Wali has consistently advocated greater awareness of cardiovascular risk factors and preventable heart-related complications. He emphasises the importance of recognising cardiac warning signs early and seeking timely medical attention.

According to Dr. Wali, maintaining heart health requires healthier lifestyle choices, regular monitoring of risk factors and avoiding tobacco. He also stresses the importance of public awareness about CPR and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), particularly in responding to sudden cardiac emergencies.

This World Heart Day, his message is clear: prevention begins with awareness. Understanding cardiovascular risks, adopting healthier habits and knowing how to respond during an emergency can help build a healthier heart-conscious society.

9. Dr. Gaurav Goel, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Cardiothoracic Surgery) — Director, Cardiac Science, Sterling Hospitals, Vadodara | Founder & Director, Swasth Hriday

For most families, a heart emergency begins with a frantic search for a specialist they can trust. This World Heart Day, Vadodara-based cardiac surgeon Dr. Gaurav Goel believes that this search should not be left to chance.

His response is Swasth Hriday, a digital platform designed to connect people with verified cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and radiologists across Gujarat. Available on web and mobile platforms, it also brings rehabilitation experts, ambulance services, blood banks and diagnostic laboratories onto a single platform.

The idea emerged from a simple concern: families often struggle to identify the right specialist when every minute matters.

With over 20 years of experience in adult cardiac surgery, Dr. Goel has consistently advocated stronger digital access to credible healthcare information. Sterling Hospitals Speaking at HEALTHTECH 2025 in Vapi, he highlighted how digital visibility has become increasingly important in helping patients identify and reach appropriate medical expertise.

Starting in Gujarat, Swasth Hriday aims to make access to trusted cardiac-care information simpler and more organised, helping patients and families navigate the healthcare ecosystem when they need it most.

10. Dr. Abdul Mansoor, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), DM (Cardiology), FESC — Interventional Cardiologist

On World Heart Day 2026, Dr. Abdul Mansoor emphasises that heart disease prevention should begin before symptoms appear. High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and an unhealthy diet can gradually increase cardiovascular risk, making regular monitoring and lifestyle modification important components of preventive heart care.

With expertise in interventional cardiology, including coronary angiography, angioplasty and management of complex coronary conditions, Dr. Mansoor stresses the importance of recognising cardiac warning signs early. Chest pain or pressure, unusual breathlessness, unexplained sweating, dizziness, palpitations or discomfort spreading to the arm, shoulder, neck, jaw or back should not be ignored, particularly in people with existing cardiovascular risk factors.

He encourages people to make heart health part of everyday life through regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, stress management, avoiding tobacco and keeping blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol under control.

11. Dr. Satya Sudhish Nimmagadda, Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad

“World Heart Day: Protect Your Heart”

World Heart Day, observed every year on September 29, reminds us that heart health is central to a healthy and fulfilling life. Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of death worldwide, but many of their risk factors can be prevented or effectively managed.

High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, stress and inadequate sleep can increase the risk of heart disease. Regular health check-ups can help identify and manage these risks early.

A heart-healthy lifestyle begins with simple, consistent choices: eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts; reduce salt and processed foods; exercise regularly; maintain a healthy weight; avoid tobacco; manage stress; and get adequate sleep.

It is equally important to recognise the warning signs of a heart attack, including chest discomfort, breathlessness, sweating, nausea, dizziness, or pain that spreads to the arm, back, neck or jaw. Seeking immediate medical attention in such situations can save lives.

This World Heart Day, make heart health a lifelong priority.

12. Dr. Shyam Sundar Reddy P, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DM (Cardiology)

Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, Hyderabad

World Heart Day 2026: Healthy Heart, Healthy Life — Moving from Treatment to Prevention

As a cardiologist, I increasingly believe that the future of cardiovascular care lies not only in treating heart disease, but also in preventing it before it becomes serious.

This World Heart Day, the message I would like every individual to remember is simple: Know. Prevent. Protect.

Know your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, weight and other cardiovascular risk factors. Prevent disease through regular physical activity, a heart-healthy diet, adequate sleep, stress management and timely medical evaluation. Protect yourself and your loved ones by learning CPR and recognising the warning signs of a heart attack.

Our recent heart-health initiatives have focused on screening, “Know Your Numbers” awareness, CPR training, lifestyle education and community engagement—because prevention must move beyond the hospital and become part of everyday life.

Heart disease can sometimes remain silent until it becomes serious. Regular health checks and awareness of individual risk factors can help identify potential problems earlier.

The best time to protect your heart is before it gives you a warning.

This World Heart Day, let prevention become one of our most powerful cardiac interventions.

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