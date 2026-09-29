World Heart Day: Universal Sompo Highlights Growing Cardiac Health Needs Beyond Metros

Insurer’s claims experience highlights the changing geography of cardiac care and the growing need for prevention and financial preparedness

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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On World Heart Day, Universal Sompo General Insurance highlighted a sustained rise in cardiac claims from non-metro locations over the past three financial years. Claims from Tier 2 cities have more than doubled during this period, while Tier 3 cities continue to account for a significant share of the insurer’s cardiac claims outside the metros.

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Universal Sompo General Insurance

Cardiac care in India is increasingly extending beyond the country’s metropolitan centres, with nearly seven in ten cardiac claims received by Universal Sompo General Insurance originating from non-metro locations. The insurer’s claims experience highlights the changing geography of cardiac healthcare, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities accounting for a growing share of cardiac-related hospitalisations.

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The trend reflects the growing need to view cardiac care beyond the traditional metro-centric lens. Improved access to diagnostic facilities, greater availability of specialised treatment, rising health awareness and increasing healthcare utilisation in smaller cities may be contributing to more cardiac conditions being diagnosed and treated outside major urban centres.

The insurer’s claims experience also highlights that cardiac conditions can involve ongoing treatment and healthcare expenditure. Conditions such as rhythm disorders, coronary artery disease and congenital heart diseases may require regular monitoring, medication and, in some cases, repeated medical intervention. This makes timely diagnosis and appropriate long-term disease management important aspects of cardiac care.

Cardiac treatment can carry significant financial implications

While access to specialised cardiac care is expanding, the financial implications of treatment can remain significant for households. Indicative treatment costs can range from approximately Rs. 1-2.5 lakh for coronary angiography and medical management and Rs. 2.5-4 lakh for coronary angioplasty, to Rs. 4.5-6.5 lakh for bypass surgery and Rs. 12-16 lakh for aortic valve replacement. Actual treatment costs can vary depending on factors such as the hospital, location, complexity of the procedure and individual clinical requirements.

For families, an unexpected cardiac event can therefore have both health and financial implications. Adequate health insurance can provide financial support against eligible hospitalisation expenses, helping individuals and families access appropriate treatment without having to bear the entire cost of a major medical event themselves.

Varsha Gujarathi, Chief Customer Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said, “We are seeing cardiac care needs increasingly emerge from smaller cities and towns, reflecting the changing healthcare landscape in India. While improved access to diagnosis and specialised treatment is encouraging, it also reinforces the need to focus on prevention, regular health screening and early intervention. Equally important is financial preparedness. Adequate health insurance coverage can help families manage the financial impact of a serious cardiac event and focus on recovery without the added burden of unexpected medical expenses.”

About Universal Sompo General Insurance

Universal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 132 offices nationwide, with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 cities. It has a strong distribution network of agents, point of salespersons, bank branches, automobile dealers, brokers, common service centres, and digital platforms/e-commerce players. The Company offers a diverse and comprehensive portfolio comprising 183 products and 2,127 add-on covers, serving customers across retail, SME, and corporate segments through solutions spanning motor, health, property, marine, engineering, liability, employee benefits, and other specialized insurance lines of business.

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