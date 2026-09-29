World Heart Day: “Why Young Hearts Need Attention Too”

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 29: On the occasion of World Heart Day, a recent case at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, has highlighted an important message for younger adults: heart disease is not limited to older age groups.

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A 32-year-old woman from Hapur came to Metro Hospital, Faridabad, with complaints of chest pain and shortness of breath. Following cardiac evaluation, she was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) along with significant double-vessel coronary artery disease.

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The case was evaluated under the care of Dr. Neeraj Jain, Director – Interventional Cardiology and Medical Director, Metro Hospital, Faridabad, at Metro Heart Institute with Multispeciality.

Acute Coronary Syndrome refers to a group of conditions associated with a sudden reduction in blood flow to the heart. It may present with symptoms such as chest pain, pressure or discomfort, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, unusual fatigue or discomfort radiating to the arm, shoulder, jaw or back.

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The diagnosis of significant coronary artery disease in a patient as young as 32 draws attention to the fact that serious cardiac conditions can also affect younger individuals.

According to Dr. Neeraj Jain, age alone should not be considered a reason to dismiss symptoms suggestive of heart disease.

“Chest pain and breathlessness should be evaluated appropriately, irrespective of age. Younger individuals may also develop coronary artery disease, and symptoms should not be ignored or attributed automatically to stress, acidity or fatigue. Early evaluation can help identify the underlying condition and guide timely treatment,” said Dr. Jain.

The case also brings focus to cardiovascular health among women. Heart-related symptoms in women may sometimes be underestimated or mistaken for less serious conditions. While chest pain is an important warning sign, breathlessness, unexplained fatigue, sweating, nausea and upper-body discomfort can also indicate a possible cardiac problem.

On World Heart Day, doctors are emphasising the importance of recognising risk factors and adopting preventive measures from an early age.

High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, tobacco use, lack of physical activity, unhealthy dietary habits and a family history of premature heart disease are among the factors associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, even individuals without obvious risk factors should seek medical attention if they experience persistent or unusual symptoms.

Regular blood pressure checks, monitoring of blood sugar and cholesterol levels, maintaining a healthy body weight, engaging in regular physical activity, eating a balanced diet and avoiding tobacco can play an important role in protecting long-term heart health.

For people with a family history of early heart disease or other known cardiovascular risk factors, timely screening and medical consultation can be particularly important.

The case of the 32-year-old patient from Hapur serves as a timely reminder on World Heart Day that cardiovascular awareness should begin early in life.

Heart disease should not be viewed only as a concern of old age. Recognising warning signs, understanding personal risk factors and seeking timely medical advice can help ensure that potentially serious cardiac conditions are identified without unnecessary delay.

As World Heart Day encourages people across the globe to pay greater attention to cardiovascular health, the message from this case is clear: listen to your heart, recognise the warning signs and do not let age become a reason to ignore symptoms.

Dr. Neeraj Jain is Director – Interventional Cardiology and Medical Director at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, and is associated with Metro Heart Institute with Multispeciality.

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