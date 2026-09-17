World Trade India 2026 Logo Unveiled in Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: The logo of World Trade India (WTI) 2026 was unveiled in Bengaluru at a special press conference, marking an important step towards creating a global platform that connects Indian businesses, manufacturers, exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with international markets.

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The logo was unveiled in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri K. H. Muniyappa, along with representatives of the Federation of Industries Research and Development (FIRD), industry leaders, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and representatives from various business and trade sectors.

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World Trade India 2026 is being organised by FIRD under the Bharath Udyam Seva Kendra initiative, with the objective of creating a strong platform for Indian businesses to explore international markets, establish global partnerships, expand exports and access new business opportunities.

A Global Gateway For Indian Business

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Speaking at the event, Shri K. H. Muniyappa appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of providing Indian businesses, particularly MSMEs, with platforms that enable them to reach international markets.

He emphasised that initiatives such as World Trade India can play an important role in strengthening India’s manufacturing and business ecosystem, creating employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

World Trade India aims to bring together Indian businesses and international buyers, investors, distributors, sourcing companies and business partners under one platform.

World Trade India 2026

The World Trade India 2026 expo will be held from: November 4–7, 2026

KTPO – Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka

The event is expected to bring together participants from 30+ countries, creating opportunities for Indian exporters, manufacturers, MSMEs, startups and emerging businesses to showcase their products and services and develop long-term international business relationships.

More Than an Exhibition

World Trade India is envisioned as more than a conventional trade exhibition. It is designed as a comprehensive business platform bringing together:

- International Buyers & Sellers

- Exporters & Importers

- Manufacturers & MSMEs

- Investors & Financial Institutions

- Distributors & Business Partners

- Startups & Entrepreneurs

- Industry Associations

- Government and Institutional Stakeholders

- Logistics and Business Service Providers

The platform will facilitate B2B meetings, buyer-seller interactions, business networking, knowledge sessions, industry discussions and international trade opportunities.

Key Sectors

World Trade India 2026 will bring multiple sectors under one platform, including:

- Textiles & Fashion

- FMCG

- Food & Food Processing

- Agriculture & Allied Industries

- MSME & Manufacturing

- Engineering & Industrial Products

- Handlooms & Handicrafts

- Pharma & Healthcare

- Technology & Innovation

- Emerging Business Sectors

The broader objective is to create opportunities for businesses across sectors to connect, source, trade, invest and grow.

Connecting India to The World

FIRD representatives highlighted that World Trade India is being developed as a platform to help Indian businesses move beyond domestic markets and establish international business connections.

With participation from international buyers and business delegations, the event will provide Indian companies with opportunities to understand global market requirements, identify potential buyers and partners, explore export possibilities and build international networks.

Special focus will also be given to MSMEs and emerging businesses that require greater visibility, market access, financial support and international connections.

International Business Opportunities

The event will provide opportunities for Indian companies to:

- Meet international buyers

- Explore export markets

- Identify distributors and sourcing partners

- Showcase products and capabilities

- Develop international business relationships

- Explore investment opportunities

- Access business and financial support

- Understand international market requirements

- Build long-term global partnerships

A Platform for MSMEs

MSMEs form the backbone of India’s economic and manufacturing ecosystem. World Trade India aims to provide MSMEs with a larger platform to showcase their capabilities and connect directly with potential buyers, investors, and business partners.

The event will encourage MSMEs to think beyond traditional markets and explore opportunities across international trade and global supply chains.

India as a Global Business Destination

World Trade India 2026 seeks to strengthen India’s position as a trusted destination for manufacturing, sourcing, trade, investment and business partnerships.

The initiative aims to create a meaningful connection between Indian capabilities and global demand, while providing international businesses with opportunities to discover Indian manufacturers, exporters, products and services.

The Vision

The vision behind World Trade India is to create a global gateway for Indian businesses — enabling them to trade, network, partner and grow beyond borders.

World Trade India 2026

November 4–7, 2026 KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru

TRADE | INVEST | CONNECT | GROW

India to the World.

The World to India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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