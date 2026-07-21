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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: India's most prestigious and longest-running national pageant for men, Rubaru Mr. India, will host its 22nd edition on 23 July 2026 at Butterfly High, Andheri West, Mumbai, where the nation's Top 12 finalists will compete for the country's most coveted male pageant titles and the chance to represent India on major international stages.

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After the success of the 2025 edition, Rubaru Mr. India returns to Mumbai for the third time, following editions held in 2019 and 2025. The evening will celebrate confidence, leadership, style, and excellence as India's finest male contestants vie for the honour of becoming the country's next international ambassadors.

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The finalists earned their place through nationwide auditions and an intensive grooming programme held earlier this year in Goa. During the residential training, they were mentored by a distinguished panel of experts, including celebrity photographer Amit Khanna, menswear designer Vishal Thawani, image consultant and pageant coach Dr. Rita Gangwani, choreographer Karun Raman, fashion entrepreneur Parimal Mehta of the Blankanvas Group, and Jason Dylan Bretfelean, India's historic Mister Global 2023winner, who served as the official mentor.

The Grand Finale will announce India's representatives to several leading international male pageants, including:

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- Mister International, Mister Global, Manhunt International, Caballero Universal, Mister Model International, Mister Tourism World, Mr. Glam International

The winners will represent India globally over the coming year, competing against delegates from more than 50 countries.

Recognised as India's biggest and longest-running national male pageant, Rubaru Mr. India has been a respected name in the global pageant industry since 2004, consistently producing internationally acclaimed titleholders and award winners.

The competition is organised by Rubaru Group under the leadership of Pankaj Kharbanda, CEO and Managing Director, along with Manav Ranak, Director of Rubaru. Together, they continue to strengthen the organisation's vision of providing Indian talent with an internationally recognised platform.

The event is expected to be attended by several notable personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle industries, including Rohit Verma, Divya Agarwal, and Sandip Soparrkar, among other distinguished guests.

Public relations and media outreach for the event will be handled by Picture N Kraft, led by Parul Chawla, ensuring strong national media coverage for the competition.

The evening will feature the introduction of the Top 12 finalists, question-and-answer rounds, subtitle awards, partner felicitation ceremonies, and the announcement of India's next international titleholders.

Over the years, Rubaru Mr. India has built the country's largest portfolio of international male pageant franchises while producing personalities who have excelled in fashion, entertainment, entrepreneurship, media, fitness, medicine, and more.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Butterfly High, Andheri West, Mumbai, where one of the world's most celebrated male pageants will crown a new generation of Indian titleholders ready to make the nation proud on the international stage.

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