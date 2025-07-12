GUANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, 2025, Heungkong Group and Tantron Group (TTG) co-hosted the Global Smart Ecosystem Summit (GSES) in Guangzhou, unveiling a historic leap for the smart home sector. The summit highlighted three industry-first breakthroughs: the world's inaugural interoperable, multi-protocol, and multi-scenario full-link smart ecosystem; unprecedented collaboration among 20+ global top-tier brands; and the launch of the Global Smart Ecosystem Initiative, a consensus-based framework endorsed by industry leaders. This milestone cements China's shift from follower to frontrunner in smart home innovation.

Ending Silos: Universal Gateway Technology Breaks Compatibility Limits For years, fragmented standards and protocol incompatibility have stifled smart home innovation. Heungkong Group, TTG, and global giants—including Switzerland's V-ZUG, Germany's Gaggenau, and Japan's Panasonic—have now broken the deadlock with their Universal Gateway technology. The solution bridges Matter, PLC, and Zigbee protocols, enabling real-time, cross-brand device synchronization. TTG founder Yao Minghai compared the system to a "polyglot translator", allowing devices that "speak different languages" to work seamlessly together. Tan Jianrong of the Chinese Academy of Engineering called the shift from single-device intelligence to full-link ecosystem intelligence a "transformative leap"—paralleling the evolution from feature phones to smartphones.

Heungkong No. 1: World's First Ecosystem Demonstration Project Launches The Heungkong No.1 project has established three industry-firsts: cross-brand scenario-level device integration; full-lifecycle smart home service platform; and deep AI self-learning integration into home ecosystems. This innovation sets a new global standard for smart living.

Mei Hing Chak, Chairwoman of Heungkong Group, stated, "We've combined German Industrie 4.0 precision, Swiss craftsmanship, and Chinese innovation to create a new future for smart living." Xu Xiaojian from Gaggenau announced the brand's first-ever full-link ecosystem integration, with dual support for Matter and Heungkong No.1 protocols.

Driving Global Standards: China's Vision Gains International Backing The summit achieved unprecedented global alignment: Yves Leterme, former Belgian Prime Minister and Honorary Dean of Heungkong No.1 Future Life Art Institute, publicly endorsed the initiative; V-ZUG launched weekly technical exchanges with Chinese partners—a first for the Swiss manufacturer; while ASKO celebrated the collaboration as " Nordic engineering meets next-generation Chinese platform design ".

More than 20 heritage brands—including Gaggenau, V-ZUG, ASKO, and Panasonic—jointly unveiled the Global Joint Initiative on Full-Link Smart Home Ecosystems. The China-proposed framework establishes 10 principles addressing interoperability, user data ownership, and sustainable technology. Professor Jin Sheng, AI ethics authority, highlighted its integration of "transparency, controllability, and explainability"—calling it "essential for ethical AI advancement." In a virtual keynote, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović noted, "Heungkong No.1 proves true progress isn't about technology alone, but humanity's wisdom in wielding it—not merely a market opportunity, but the evolution of civilization."

