New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Razorpay, on Thursday, announced the launch of Razorpay Agent Studio, a first-of-its-kind platform built on top of payments that allows businesses to deploy autonomous AI agents for operational tasks. The platform aims to automate various business processes, including dispute management, customer recovery, and payment reconciliations, by integrating AI directly into the payment infrastructure.

Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay, speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the FTX 2026 event, said, "This is the world's first platform. We have an agent platform that is built on top of payments."

He noted that while large companies have teams to manage such tasks, small businesses often do not.

"So they can spin up agents on the fly and let them do all of this stuff for them. It can be something simple like card abandonment recovery. It can be dispute management. It can be any number of things that a customer wants to do," he said.

According to Mathur, the shift toward AI agents transforms the efficiency of small enterprises. "The business of running a business can completely go away because a single person can operate like a team of 100 agents," he said.

He explained that these agents can autonomously handle disputes by checking payment status, order platforms like Shopify, and third-party logistics providers for proof of delivery. "The entire dispute management process can become automated," Mathur noted.

The company has also introduced "agentic commerce," allowing users to make purchases through chat interfaces within existing apps.

Mathur explained how a user could interact with the Zomato app to place an order autonomously. "You can chat with ChatGPT, you can chat with Claude and you can buy things. Now we're extending that to inside apps," he said.

"You can open the Zomato app, chat with it and say, 'Hey, I want samosa from this, I want chai from this,' and the Zomato app can buy it for you. Completely autonomous just by chatting on it," Mathur noted.

On the technical side, Razorpay has simplified the integration process for developers. "The human part of writing code, reading documentation, completely goes away. We demonstrated live today that you can complete integration in less than two minutes," Mathur said. He added that the system is self-evolving, noting, "If a new instrument gets added, you just have to give one more prompt, and the system will take care of it."

Regarding security, Mathur emphasised that AI agents now monitor every transaction to prevent fraud. "Every single transition on Razorpay is now monitored by an AI agent, which is able to figure out what kind of transition is this, does this pattern match with other kind of fraud transitions we've seen, and highlights it and blocks it before it even happens," he stated.

He clarified that financial data remains secure as "the agent never sees any of that information" and transactions only occur within "the guardrails of your consent." (ANI)

